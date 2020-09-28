Barbara J. Barker, 84, of Conway, N.H., passed away peacefully the evening of Sept. 24, 2020.
Barbara was born on Feb. 3, 1936, in Rochester, N.H., and grew up in East Rochester, where she graduated from Spaulding High School in 1954.
She married her beloved late husband Frank on May 18, 1968, and moved to Stratham, N.H., in 1975 before eventually moving to Conway in 1984, where she remained in her home until moving to Mineral Springs in North Conway in 2016.
Barbara worked for many years for Michael Wallace Law Firm, in Rochester, as an office administrator. She also worked for Richie McFarland Children’s Center in Stratham and spent many years as the church secretary at The Brown Church in Conway Village.
In her youth she was an avid bowler and enjoyed downhill skiing. She loved sewing, quilting, reading and taking long car rides around the mountains. She was a past member of the Winnicut Grange and a former 4H leader. She was a volunteer for the Carroll County RSVP program and the Conway Dinner Bell. She also spent several years as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader for her daughter’s Girl Scout troop.
She is predeceased by her parents Carl and Eunice (Smith) Jacobs; her husband Frank H. Barker, a sister, Carlene (Jacobs) Colwell, two nephews, Alan and Brian Colwell and her closest companion, her dog, Ginger.
She is survived by her daughter Karen Ferguson, husband, Jeff, and granddaughter, Aislyn, of Campton, N.H.; her brother Erlon Jacobs of Dover, N.H.; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Furber and White Funeral Home at 2925 White Mountain Highway North Conway, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England Chapter 101A 1st Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.
