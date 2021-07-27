Barbara Alice Tyner, 94, passed away July 25, 2021, at her home in Sarasota, Fla., after a life well lived.
She was born in Brownfield, Maine, to Frank Harmon and Hazel Wentworth Harmon. She graduated from Bean Memorial High School in 1944 and joined the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corp and trained at Maine General Hospital in Portland, and Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
She worked private duty nursing in Florida, was a nurse at Camp Winona in Denmark several summers, as well as the nurse for the First Aid station at Fryeburg Fair, where as a teenager she and a friend were the first ticket takers from cars on the one and only Main Gate, having to run to the ticket booth with the money after each car.
Having met Stanley Tyner while he boarded at her parent’s home in Brownfield, they later married. Following the wedding they moved to Connecticut where she worked testing airplane engines for the war effort, until they returned to settle in Brownfield in 1954.
Barbara was very active in the community, school, church, fire department, and any organization that needed assistance, and was a life member of the Order of Eastern Star.
In retirement she loved her time spent with family at their home on Pequawket Pond in Brownfield, and winters in Sarasota, Florida with many good friends.
She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Stanley Tyner in 2017; sister Dorothy Reynolds; and brother Charles Harmon.
She is survived by their daughter, Mary Tyner and companion, Dimitri Savchick, of Brownfield; granddaughter Heather Chambers and husband, Lonnie; and great-grandchildren, Hunter and Melodee; grandson Kurt Bagley and partner, Ella, Cruz; nieces and nephew, Sally Reynolds Whitaker, Jo Harmon Guerrette, Nancy Harmon Kollias, Cynthia Shoppe, Sylvia Verrill and Bruce Tyner; and several great-nieces and nephews and loving families.
Per her request, there will be no services.
In her memory, please carry out an act of kindness or donate to a worthy cause.
