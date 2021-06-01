Mr. Arthur F. Brennan, a resident of Medford and beloved husband of Margaret (Voss) Brennan, passed away at the Massachusetts General Hospital on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was 77 years old. Not COVID related.
Born in Medford, Mass., on Nov. 23, 1942, he was the son of the late Arthur A. and Mary G. (Burke) Brennan. Mr. Brennan was employed as a CPA for Bodycote in Andover, for many years. In his spare time, Arthur enjoyed being outdoors, skiing and hiking. He was also an avid Boston Bruins fan. He will be dearly missed.
Besides his beloved wife, Margaret, he is survived by his loving son: Andrew Brennan of Medford and brother and sister-in-law; Robert D. and his wife Sheila Brennan of Hampton, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.