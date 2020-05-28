The family of Arthur Erving Perley sadly shares the passing of “Skip,” Dad and Grampy at the age of 88 — or as he would say “going on 89.”
Skip was born in Haverhill, Mass., on April 24, 1932, to Arthur E Perley Sr. and Doreen Carroll Perley and passed suddenly at his home in Intervale on May 20.
He graduated from Haverhill High School in 1951 and studied at U Mass Amherst before entering the U.S. Navy Submarine Service, based primarily in San Diego, from 1952-’57.
He was a member of the VFW in Haverhill and the American Legion in North Conway. He married his high school sweetheart, Jane Creed, in 1955. Following his military service, he and Jane returned to Haverhill, where he joined his father in Perley & Son, Heating and Cooling.
Skip and Jane settled in Merrimac, Mass., where their family grew to include four sons, Arthur, Brian, Christopher and Daniel.
After many years the family business closed and Skip worked out of the Plumbers & Pipefitters Union 138 of Salem, Mass. That job took him throughout the United States and Canada and to the top of Mount Washington, finishing up his career in Oswego, N.Y., with Stone & Webster Engineering.
Skip, Jane and the boys vacationed for many years at the family cottage in Intervale, N.H., before deciding that the Mount Washington Valley was truly their home. They moved to North Conway in 1974 where they lived, worked, and enjoyed the great outdoors.
Skip enjoyed golf most of all and worked in the Pro Shop at the North Conway Country Club for 20 years during retirement. While retired, Skip enjoyed his winter months in Clearwater, Fla., where he found great friends and enjoyed visits from family escaping the cold and his 5 p.m. wine on the porch with Jane and anyone who wanted to join them.
His trips back home in the summer involved lots of fun with his family, friends, neighbors and especially his grandchildren. They fondly and lovingly remember him for so much, especially the walks to the Vista Store for snacks, (including a Slim Jim), to Diana’s Bath to hear the “Lion’s Roar” and swim with their clothes on and the chicken salad sandwiches while fishing on the Saco.
Skip is survived by his wife of 65 years Jane Creed Perley; his four sons, Arthur of Richmond, Calif.; Brian (Becky Vinson) of Vacaville, Calif.; Christopher (Brittany Fisher Perley) of North Conway, N.H.; and Daniel (Kimberly Kelly Perley), of Glen, N.H.; his five grandchildren, Anne Marie Perley Dandy (Mike) of Portland Maine; Nathan Perley of North Conway; Meagan Perley of Glasgow, Scotland and Glen; Sean Perley of Glen; and Grace Perley of North Conway; and his great-grandson Izaac Frazier of Portland.
He is also survived by cousins, nieces, and many, many friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Winston.
A memorial service and burial will be held at a later date when the family can all be together to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to The North Conway Library, The Gibson Center or the Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice of Carroll County.
Remember him the next time you enjoy time with your family and when 5 p.m. rolls around, celebrate with a smile and a laugh and a toast of your choice.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.