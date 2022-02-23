Anthony J. Dalphonse, 84, of Gorham, N.H., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle of declining health.
Born May 23, 1937, son of the late Sam and Anna (Piattoni) Dalphonse of Cascade in Gorham, he attended St. Benedicts School and Gorham High School.
After high school, he enlisted in the Navy, where he served during the Korean War and the Cuban Conflict. Upon retirement from the military, he went on to work in construction.
He then became a beverage sales representative for numerous years for Tri-County Distributors of Berlin, N.H., and New Hampshire Distributors of Concord. His sales route ranged from the edge of Canada to the Seacoast of New Hampshire.
Retiring briefly in 1999, he went on to work for Great Glen Trails of Gorham for almost 20 years. Tony loved the great outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed traveling and gardening but, most of all, the time spent with his adoring family was his biggest joy.
He is survived by his wife, Helen (Sanborn) Dalphonse of Gorham; daughter Charon (Dalphonse) Emery and her husband, Dallas Jr., of Center Ossipee, N.H.; son Brandon Dalphonse of Gorham; daughter-in-law Nadine (Alonzo) Dalphonse of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandson Guido Dalphonse of Phoenix; granddaughter Sophia Emery of Center Ossipee; great-grandson Carmine Dalphonse of Phoenix; sisters Gloria Pelham of Merrimack, N.H.; and Mary Ann Mainguy of Berlin; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
He was predeceased by his sons, Geoffrey Dalphonse and Rick Dalphonse; great-grandson Corrado Dalphonse; and sisters, Evelyn Dupont, Rose Marrer and Jenny Robert.
Graveside services with military honors will be held in the Holy Family Cemetery on a date and time to be announced.
The Bryant Funeral Home in Gorham is in charge of the arrangements. Tony was a kind, generous and well-respected man with a big heart. In lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness.
Donations to Good Shepherd Parish, 151 Emery St., Berlin, NH, 03570 in his memory are also welcomed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.