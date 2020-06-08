On Friday, May 15, 2020, Ann Marie (Walker) Cutino’s battle with cancer finally came to an end, passing away at the age of 57.
Ann was born in Brockton, Mass., daughter of the late Francis Walker and Sandra L. (Kendall) Walker and stepdaughter to the late Francis Suprenard and Lauri Suprenard.
Ann’s story was sometimes a drama, more times a comedy and almost always an adventure. She followed her heart around the country, but New Bedford, Mass., was home to her in the later part of her life.
Ann enjoyed her work as a landscaper and caregiver for the elderly but truly loved working at the New Bedford Yacht Club. She loved deeply and was fiercely loyal to her family and friends.
If you needed help, Ann was the first one there. If you wanted her opinion, you got it, even if it wasn’t what you wanted to hear. Annie will be missed by the many people she touched throughout her life.
Survivors include a son, Derek Timo and his wife, Jenna, of Sagamore, Mass.; a daughter Jennifer Spencer and her husband, Norman, of Lancaster, Pa.; three brothers, Michael Suprenard of North Carolina; Frank Suprenard of New Hampshire; and Todd Suprenard of Florida; two sisters, Deanna Jean Cox of Hollis Maine; and Arlie Day of Porter, Maine; four grandchildren, Elina, Nola, Brianna and D.J.; several nieces and nephews; her close friend Jennifer Purcell of New Bedford; and her beloved companion for the past four years Bootsie.
Private arrangements are with the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, 495 Park St. in New Bedford.
For online guestbook, go to saundersdwyer.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.