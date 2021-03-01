CONWAY — Hannah B. Sargent of Conway recently earned her BSN from Purdue Global University and is now working as a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
Sargent has an associates degree in early childhood education she earned in 2016, a bachelor’s degree in health sciences, with a minor in holistic health she earned in 2016 and a bachelor’s degree in the science of nursing that she earned in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.