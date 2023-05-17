Alonzo Webster lived a hard life by today’s standards, but he probably never thought of it that way.

He was born in the dog days of August 1843 on a hardscrabble farm at the eastern end of Knowles Pond, in Albany — modern-day Iona Lake. By the time he was 16, he was working as a day laborer and at 19, he married Abbie Ross, a 17-year-old girl from a farm at the other end of Knowles Pond. Although they married in haste, with their first child born a few months later, they seem not to have repented at leisure.

