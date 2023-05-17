Alonzo Webster lived a hard life by today’s standards, but he probably never thought of it that way.
He was born in the dog days of August 1843 on a hardscrabble farm at the eastern end of Knowles Pond, in Albany — modern-day Iona Lake. By the time he was 16, he was working as a day laborer and at 19, he married Abbie Ross, a 17-year-old girl from a farm at the other end of Knowles Pond. Although they married in haste, with their first child born a few months later, they seem not to have repented at leisure.
After the Civil War ended, they moved to Tamworth Iron Works (now Chocorua), where Alonzo took up carpentry and built a few houses, but by 1872, they were living in Conway, and he began work in a lumber mill.
He became one of the mechanics at the mill, but his carpentry experience came in handy. He and Abbie had nine children, five of whom died by their mid-teens, but there were enough of them that in 1885 he built a small house on a spare acre just off West Main Street on Bald Hill Road.
Ultimately he left the mill, returning to housebuilding full-time. He may have been responsible for more than half a dozen houses at that end of town, the original portions of which follow the same relatively simple design.
The Panic of 1893 slowed construction, launching a depression that lasted four years. Alonzo picked up what odd jobs he could, working as an extra hand in the village’s various mills. In January of 1896, he was struck in the head by a board when a sawmill boiler exploded; it knocked him “insensible,” after which he was laid up long enough that he had to mortgage the house to pay his bills. In 1904, with only two children left at home, he sold the house and moved a few doors away, to the house shown here, near the Boston & Maine tracks on West Main Street.
He never retired, working as a carpenter when he could, or in Conway’s mills when he couldn’t. On New Year’s Day of 1910 he was working at A.C. Kennett’s box shop, right behind his home, when he sawed the end of one of his fingers off. The tower of the box shop is visible above the roof of the shed beside his house. It may have been the next summer that Alonzo and Abbie posed for the photograph here, sitting in what looks like a homemade yard lounge. Their son and two sons-in-law are probably the lookers-on.
That was about all the leisure he allowed himself. He was still working in the summer of 1915 when his final illness claimed him, three weeks short of his 72nd birthday. His last home has had the chimney removed, and it sports a new addition, behind which still stands the shed — or one just like it.
