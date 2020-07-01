Determining the vintage of this wintertime image of North Conway’s Main Street took some thought. The black car at right appears to be a 1940 Plymouth, and it’s the newest model distinguishable. Parked just to the left in the middle distance is Carroll Reed’s 1938 Ford “woodie” station wagon. Another photo of this intersection taken during the 1938-39 ski season shows the same car on the other side of the street, under the sign for Reed’s ski shop, which occupied Mary Davis’s store that year. At the start of the 1939 season he moved his shop across the street, where the woodie is parked, and Mary Davis’s storefront become the North Conway 5&10.
This image can therefore date from no earlier than the first big winter storm of 1939, just after 1940 automobiles became available. The snowbanks have already been winged back, which hints at a later part of the season. A steel arbor attached to the telephone pole at right is lacking the “Restaurant” sign that hung from it in another photo taken late in March of 1940, and a sign for the Nereledge Cafe is gone, too, so presumably it has to be even later than that.
The Shell station at Kearsarge and Main offers no further clue to the date. That business was already in operation by 1940, managed by Eddie Warren, with an ambitious young fellow named Joe Jones manning the pumps. Production of automobiles stopped altogether from February of 1942, so the absence of later cars doesn’t preclude a later date. By the fall of 1945, when production resumed, people were desperate for new cars, so the window of time probably closes there.
The Nereledge Cafe operated throughout the war; its missing sign is explained by a change of location. In April of 1941 the cafe moved out of its bowling-alley space in what is now Horsefeathers, taking larger accommodations a few doors south — out of range of the photographer’s camera. In 1944, Bill White came to the Nereledge to cook, and the next spring he bought it, turning it into the Old Colony Restaurant.
Into the 1970s, New Hampshire license plates alternated between white and green backgrounds, changing over each April. The white plate on the Plymouth indicates 1941-42, 1943-44, or 1945-46. In addition to the absence of 1946 automobiles, 1945-46 seems unlikely because of the complete absence of salt on that snow-covered street. New Hampshire tested the first road salt in 1938, but it didn’t come into general use until the war ended. Neither would it be 1943-44, with so many cars on the road at one time, because gas rationing started in the spring of 1942.
That leaves the winter of 1941-42, which began with 20 inches of snow in mid-December, but a lack of decorations weighs against the Christmas season, even a week or so after Pearl Harbor. By that deductive process, it’s a good bet that this postcard depicts the aftermath of one of several storms that fell in February 1942.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.