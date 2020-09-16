Will putting COVID-19 into historical and cultural context help us understand what we face now? Absolutely.
Dr. Katherine Gaudet, associate director of the University of New Hampshire honors program, will be presenting a Zoom presentation sponsored by the Active Retirement Association at 10 a.m. Sept. 23.
It’s free and open to the public: nonmembers may attend one program per semester at no cost. Register by emailing araseacoast@gmail.com. Please include your name, the ARA program title Plague: History of Epidemics and the community where you reside.
Among her many roles at UNH, Gaudet teaches “Plague: Literary Histories of Epidemics” as an affiliate faculty member in the UNH Humanities Department. She is sure to surprise us with her study of cultural differences in pandemic crises.
The Active Retirement Association is for people 50 and over, retired or not. Based in Durham, the all-volunteer membership organization serves people everywhere, with members in New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts.
Originally sparked by and still affiliated with the University of New Hampshire, the ARA is committed to “Expanding Your World” in person or via Zoom by offering lectures, workshops, discussion groups, films, cultural tours, walks/hikes, special-interest groups, and much more. For more information, visit www.unh.edu/ara or email info@ara-nh.org for membership information. See us on Facebook at Active Retirement Association.
The ARA, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, is not affiliated with any political, religious, ethnic or special interest group.
