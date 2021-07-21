CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center highlighted a “Day at the Center” at their booth at the White Mountains Outdoor, Health & Wellness Fest on Saturday, July 17.
The morning kicked off with a presentation including an intergenerational dance with Jeanne Limmer Dance Studio dancers and members of the Adult Day Center. Members of the community stopped by the and ADC learned how dance, movement, group games, reminiscing and other activities that address the physical, social and cognitive needs of the guests.
“The Adult Day Center is a dementia-friendly community resource,” said Karen Albert, Director of Community Relations at the center. “In addition to being inclusive, accessible, and fun for all of our ‘guests,’ we also provide caregiver support. We appreciated the help of our volunteers who also joined us during the event.
For more information about the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center, call (603) 356-4980 or go to mwvadultdaycenter.org.
