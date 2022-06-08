CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Age Friendly Community is partnering with NH Moves, a program of the Governor’s Council on Physical Activity and Health, to promote the valley’s participation in the “Granite State 90 Day Summer Challenge.” The challenge is to be physically active for 30 minutes or more every day in the months of June, July and August.
According to Dr. Marianne Jackson, director of the Gibson Center for Senior Services in North Conway, you can hike, bike, swim, jump-rope, walk, dance or garden — move however you like for 30 minutes. Furthermore, the challenge encourages people to look at their health in three domains: mental well-being, nutrition and physical well-being.
“The challenge keeps me honest, motivated and excited to mark off my points every day for being good to myself. With the challenge and team members, I am conscious of eating and cooking with good foods, taking time to breath or sing, and simply walking the dog,” said Jackson.
To give this challenge more of a valley “flavor,” the Mount Washington Valley Age Friendly Community is encouraging people to participate inteams to take on the challenge. Teams can be comprised of people of any age and ability. Working together in teams promotes accountability and camaraderie while everyone improves their social and mental well-being. Though the challenge started June 1, teams and individuals can join anytime.
Registration is easy and progress is tracked by individuals and submitted to the Governor’s Council on Physical Activity and Health via activity calendars for each month of the challenge — June, July, and August.
Set your own goals based on your own ability and interests. Get daily points on an honor system for eating well, caring for your self and being active. Any teams and individuals participating in the valley will also have the chance to win local prizes geared to promoting physical activity, in addition to raffle prizes offered by the Governor’s Council.
Thie 90-Day Summer Challenge helps to achieve progress toward multiple goals of the MWV Age Friendly Community, including improving health, building community connections and utilizing outdoor spaces.
Furthermore, research shows that wellness in the three domains promoted in this challenge are effective in both preventing and managing chronic health conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension and arthritis.
“Management of chronic diseases of all types is always easier with improved nutrition, attention to mental well-being and activity at any level,” noted Caleb Gilbert of the Carroll County Coalition for Public Health.
To register for the Granite State 90 Day Summer Challenge, go to nhmoves.org/90-day-summer-challenge.
The Mount Washington Valley Age Friendly Community uses the AARP Livable Community Framework to combine the talents and resources from all of our 12 towns to further develop the Mount Washington Valley as a place for people of all ages and abilities to thrive. We strive to make the valley a place where citizens of all ages say they would rather live here than anywhere else.
The 12 towns served by the MWV Age Friendly Community are: Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Fryeburg, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Ossipee, Madison, and Tamworth. For more information, go to gibsoncenter.org/mwv-age-friendly-community/.
