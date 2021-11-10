CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has resumed the Homebound Vaccination program to administer COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses to homebound Granite Staters. DHHS has contracted with On-Site Medical Services out of Newport, NH, to conduct the program.
The homebound team will visit any part of the state to provide first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines or booster doses to those individuals who are unable or have difficulty leaving their home or who have been advised by a medical provider that their health/illness could worsen by leaving their home.
To set up an appointment for a homebound COVID-19 vaccination or booster dose:
· Call - Call the Homebound Call Center at (603) 338-9292 - Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
· Visit the website – Fill out the online form at www.onsitenh.com/vaccine
· Email – Email vaccinations@on-sitemedservices.com
“Our goal is to make it easy for everyone to have access to COVID-19 vaccines,” stated Patricia Tilley, Director of Public Health Services. “We are proud to be able to reach people who are homebound, especially older adults and those with disabilities. We know that many are eager to get boosters, so we are aligning with On-Site Medical Services to bring vaccine to them, in the comfort of their home.”
The homebound team expects demand will be high and is currently scheduling appointments at least a week out. Call or go online today to secure your appointment for your COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose.
This program is federally funded through FEMA Public Assistance and was approved by the Governor and Executive Council on October 13, 2021.
