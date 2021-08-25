CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services last week identified the first batch of mosquitoes in 2021 to test positive for West Nile virus. The batch was collected in the town of Salem on Aug. 3.
The department is working with the town of Salem to notify Salem residents and those in the surrounding towns of the positive WNV test.
With the recent finding, the state has elevated Salem’s risk for arboviral illness from baseline (no detected viral activity) to low.
"Even though this is the first batch of mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus this year, we know that the risk of West Nile virus infection and other mosquito-transmitted diseases is present throughout New Hampshire,” said N.H. State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan. "Until there is a statewide mosquito-killing frost, it remains important for everybody to take steps to prevent mosquito bites, including wearing long sleeves, using an effective mosquito repellent on exposed skin, and avoiding outdoor activities at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active."
West Nile virus is one of three arboviruses transmitted from the bite of infected mosquitoes in New Hampshire.
The other viruses are Eastern equine encephalitis and Jamestown Canyon virus. Jamestown Canyon virus has been detected in both mosquitos and humans this year, and one person has died.
West Nile virus was first identified in New Hampshire in August of 2000. Symptoms usually appear within a week after being bitten. Symptoms can include flu-like illness including fever, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue. Many people may not develop any symptoms or only develop very mild symptoms. A very small percentage of individuals infected with West Nile virus can go on to develop more serious central nervous system disease, including meningitis or encephalitis.
If you or someone you know is experiencing flu-like symptoms, including fever and headache, contact your local medical provider.
The state offers prevention guidelines for West Nile virus and other arboviruses, including tips on eliminating standing water and other mosquito breeding grounds, and wearing appropriate clothing and insect repellent to avoid bing bitten.
Anyone with questions about arboviruses, including West Nile virus, can call the New Hampshire Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at (603) 271-4496.
Complete prevention guidelines, as well as fact sheets on West Nile virus and other arboviruses, are available on the Department of Health and Human Services website at dhhs.nh.gov. For more information, go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov.
