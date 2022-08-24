CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced it has identified the first batches of mosquitoes in 2022 to test positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus.
The first batch was collected in the municipality of Atkinson on Aug. 2. The second batch was collected in the municipality of Hampstead on Aug. 4.
JVC is an arboviral disease, which means it is transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito. Reports of JCV in humans have increased in North America over the last several years as awareness and testing have increased.
Since the first report of the disease in the State in 2013, New Hampshire has identified 19 cases of JCV. There are no vaccines to prevent JCV and treatment consists of supportive care.
The arboviral risk level for Atkinson and Hampstead will be increased to low. The arboviral risk level indicates the risk that a mosquito will transmit these infections to a person.
In addition to JCV, the risk for infection in NH by Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile Virus, which was also identified in batches of mosquitoes earlier this month, may increase through the summer and fall until mosquitoes are no longer biting.
Residents and visitors of New Hampshire should continue to protect themselves and their family members, by eliminating standing water and other mosquito breeding locations, keeping mosquitoes out of homes and protecting themselves against mosquito bites with clothing that covers the skin and insect repellent.
For all mosquito-borne diseases present in New Hampshire, an infected person may not develop any symptoms or only develop very mild symptoms. Early symptoms can include flu-like illness including fever, muscle aches, headaches, and fatigue. People may progress to more serious central nervous system diseases, including meningitis or encephalitis. Individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms, including fever and headache, are encouraged to contact a healthcare provider.
Anyone with questions about vector-borne illnesses can call the DHHS Division of Public Health Services’ Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at (603) 271-4496 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. More information can be found online at cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.