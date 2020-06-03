CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services last week announced the successful completion of the transition of the Manchester and Nashua Doorways operations to Catholic Medical Center and Southern New Hampshire Health, saying the new partnerships will strengthen and expand treatment and recovery services for individuals seeking help with substance use disorder in these communities as the state continues to address the opioid crisis.
“New Hampshire's Doorway system has proven to work best when affiliated with a hospital, and we are grateful to the teams at Catholic Medical Center and Southern New Hampshire Health for their partnership," said Gov. Chris Sununu. "This transition highlights the flexibility of the Doorway system, which allows us to make constant improvements to ensure we reach those in need and provide them with quality treatment and recovery services."
“We appreciate our partnerships with hospitals, who have such an impact on their communities,” said DHHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette. “Catholic Medical Center and Southern New Hampshire Health have established trusted relationships within their regions, which will allow for increased access to treatment and recovery services for people who are seeking help with a substance use disorder through the Doorways.”
“CMC is grateful for a successful transition of the Doorway program,” said Tim Soucy, executive director, Community Health and Mission at CMC. “Working with many partners, we’ve been able to keep treatment available for clients in the greater Manchester area. We also would like to thank Granite Pathways for partnering with us through this transition.”
“Throughout the years, Southern New Hampshire Health has been a leader in providing behavioral health services to our community,” said Colin McHugh, interim president of Southern New Hampshire Health. “We are pleased that now we can extend this commitment to behavioral health by participating in the Doorway program, further helping individuals dealing with substance use issues. Our goal is to support them by connecting them to our community partners and other resources to set them on a path to a strong recovery.”
The Doorway-NH system was launched in January 2019 with funding from the State Opioid Response grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The two-year funding program has delivered almost $50 million to help New Hampshire combat the opioid crisis.
For more information about the Doorway-NH, please visit thedoorway.nh.gov. For more information on the State Opioid Response grant, go to dhhs.nh.gov/dcbcs/bdas/sor.htm.
