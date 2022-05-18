CONWAY — With a nationwide shortage in baby formula, physicians in New Hampshire are fielding questions from patients about what to do if they can’t find the formula for their child.
Memorial Hospital officials said some patients are expressing worry about the availability of infant formula with a few relying on family and friends to bring formula from other areas. They said it is always a good idea to address any questions about infant formula or your child’s health to your child’s pediatrician.
Memorial spokesperson Tim Kershner said hospital pediatricians share with their patients recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatricians that can be found at tinyurl.com/4s5sh7zk.
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon this week issued a press release giving advice for parents who may be having trouble finding formula.
The shortage is a result of supply chain challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic affecting formula manufacturing. Then in February, a formula recall and related shutdown of Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Mich., production facility made it even harder for families to access their regular brands — causing them to scramble between in-person and online searches.
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced it is taking steps to help improve supply of infant and specialty formula products, and on Monday announced it had reached an agreement with Abbott Nutrition, which could reopen its plant within two weeks. It would then take six to eight weeks for new formula to reach store shelves.
The Dartmouth release noted, “This situation is frustrating and scary for many families. Pediatricians with Dartmouth Health Children’s want parents to be empowered with knowledge on how to keep their babies healthy and fed during this crisis.”
One of the most important things to know, according to Susanne E. Tanski, MD, MPH, section chief of pediatrics at Dartmouth Health Children’s, is that other brands of formula than what a family usually purchases are perfectly safe and suitable, including generic store brands.
“Nearly all store brands are manufactured by the same company and just labeled for the individual store,” Tanski said. “So any of the store brands are identical and interchangeable by type, for example, by regular, gentle, soy, sensitive or hypoallergenic. The quality and safety standards are strict, so these are safe and comparable to the brand name versions.”
If a specialized prescription formula is needed, she said, your pediatrician can help with obtaining it.
Health-care officials also say it’s also critical during shortages to resist the urge to hoard formula.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends purchasing only a 10-14-day supply to lessen demand, and several major retailers already have quantity limits in place.
By the same token, “stretching” your supply by adding extra water to the formula, or making your own formula at home, can be dangerous to your baby, says Erik M. Shessler, MD, associate medical director for Dartmouth Health Children’s and chapter president of the New Hampshire Pediatric Society.
“The biggest risk for infants would likely be if families were to dilute the formula they have, which could lead to potentially dangerous salt level imbalances or poor growth,” Shessler says. “Families should also avoid switching to a non-Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved brand or using homemade formulas, which have an increased risk for contamination and inappropriate ingredients.”
Dartmouth Health Children’s also recommends the following tips until the formula shortage is resolved:
• Follow the “use by” date on formula containers.
• Only use infant formula for babies younger than 1 year instead of toddler formula or plant-based milks.
• Avoid purchasing formula from international sources (which do not meet FDA standards).
• Contact your pediatrician for support anytime you feel you need it.
The American Academy of Pediatrics also cautions against making homemade formula.
On its healthychildren.org website, Dr. Stephen Abrams, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas at Austin, said, “The AAP strongly advises against homemade formula. Although recipes for homemade formulas circulating on the internet may seem healthy or less expensive, they are not safe and do not meet your baby’s nutritional needs. Infant deaths have been reported from use of some homemade formulas.”
For those looking for formula online, Abrams said people should purchase from well-recognized distributors and pharmacies rather than individually sold or auction sites.
