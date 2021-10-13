CONCORD — NAMIWalks NH Your Way, the Granite State’s largest mental health awareness and suicide prevention event, drew over 1,000 participants across 123 teams for a United Day of Hope on Saturday.
Together with NAMI (the National Alliance on Mental Illness) chapters across the country, participants took to social media to share their photos, videos, and stories to promote awareness of mental health and suicide prevention.
The virtual event allowed registrants to honor mental health awareness and suicide prevention with their own style. From kayaking and hiking to horseback riding and skateboarding, from knitting and drawing to playing and painting, folks participated in a variety of activities to raise awareness, crush stigma, and inspire hope.
From the mountains to the coast, people went for hikes, bike and boat rides, played mini golf and soccer, made crafts and knitted, then posted their activities on the NAMI New Hampshire Facebook page (facebook.com/naminh1), all in the name of improving mental health in New Hampshire.
The event, which was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, raised more than $180,000. Those funds will stay in New Hampshire to provide support, education and advocacy for Granite Staters affected by mental illness and suicide. Fundraising remains open through Nov. 30 at namiwalksnh.org.
NAMI NH Executive Director Ken Norton said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact upon everyone’s mental health. More than ever before, Granite Staters rely on the free support, education, and advocacy provided by NAMI NH. We are so grateful to our walk participants, donors and sponsors, who help ensure these essential services remain available for all of our neighbors in need.”
