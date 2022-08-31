CONWAY — The new CEO of MaineHealth, Andy Mueller, visited North Conway last Friday to review operations at Memorial Hospital, the health system’s only New Hampshire hospital.
While in town, Mueller paid a visit to the Sun, along with Memorial Hospital President Art Mathisen, for a discussion of where things stand today and what the future holds for MaineHealth.
Mueller, 53, assumed the role of chief executive officer in the spring of 2021, replacing longtime CEO Bill Caron.
Before joining MaineHealth, Mueller was president and chief executive officer of Centra Health, a health-care system in Lynchburg, Va. Prior to that, he was a health-care executive at Novant Health in North Carolina. And, until recently, Mueller also was a practicing family physician with more than 20 years of experience.
After receiving his medical degree from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine in 1996, Mueller joined the Air Force. From 1999-2003, he was a staff family physician and flight surgeon with the 437th Medical Group at Charleston Air Force Base in South Carolina, after which he practiced as a family physician at South Carolina Health Services.
Mueller said he would love to still practice medicine. He stopped when he assumed leadership of Centra in 2019. “I miss it dearly,” he said.
Friday’s visit was Mueller’s fourth to Memorial over the past year. He said he doesn’t believe in running the largest medical group in northern New England from behind a desk in Portland, Maine.
The non-profit integrated health system has nine hospitals, including Maine Medical Center in Portland, as well as behavioral health, primary care and specialty practices, medical labs, clinics, and skilled-nursing and assisted-living facilities.
Mueller said he tries to “go out and about and see stuff. And most of the time, it’s not announced, I just sort of show up somewhere. I talk to people and see what’s going on.”
For instance, he said, he recently rode with paramedics on an ambulance team for one of the system’s hospitals.
He believes it’s “super important” for leaders to maintain that kind of connection with staff.
As for the staff at Memorial, Mueller said it’s “fantastic on so many fronts. You’ve got an amazing, dedicated group of care team members. You’ve got really strong leadership. But I think what is really, really special about Memorial is just the role that it plays in the community.”
He used the pandemic as an example, mentioning the COVID testing services and vaccine clinic the hospital set up at the Weather Discovery Center.
The hospital employs the equivalent of 500 full-time employees, Mathisen said, and about 400 people are working there on any given day.
There were concerns about loss of services and local control when Memorial Hospital became affiliated with MaineHealth in 2013, and the health-care giant proposed unification of all its members in 2017.
Memorial did not unify with MaineHealth and maintains a separate board of directors but is now otherwise an integrated affiliate of MaineHealth, sharing an electronic medical records system and group purchasing of pharmaceuticals and other supplies, and having access to experts and educational opportunities for staff across the system.
“I think there has been historically a perspective in our industry that the goal should be to try to consolidate services and bring everybody to one hub for care delivery,” he said. But during the pandemic, Maine Med was so busy, it forced MaineHealth to keep sicker patients at facilities like Memorial.
“One of the things we learned is that places like Memorial can do a really nice job caring for those sicker patients,” he said. They also found staff satisfaction increased in caring for more challenging patients and that patients like being closer to home.
“It really forced us to rethink that traditional paradigm,” he said. “We need to make sure that those cases that can only be done in Portland are done there, but everything else, to the degree that it’s safe and available, we should try to do that in places like Memorial.”
MaineHealth is working on a new three-year strategic plan. The last one was done in 2019, and while some of its goals were derailed by the pandemic, Mathisen said, many strategies, such as quality control tracking and implementation of the new electronic medical records system, were already in place.
“The ability to be able to track data in real time, and then make changes based off of what we’re seeing, that was really solid,” Mathisen said.
Mueller said technologies like electronic medical record systems have been a game changer as has telehealth.
“When things were shut down (by the pandemic), we saw huge utilization of telehealth,” Mueller said. “It probably came close to, in some cases, half of our primary care visits.
“Since that has all sort of normalized a bit, we’re starting to see the percentage of telehealth nationally at about 8 percent of visits. But behavioral health is still around 50 percent,” he said.
He said behavioral health may continue to have a high percentage of telehealth visits because they work well for patients. Telehealth is likely to remain higher in rural areas, too, he said.
“I don’t know that it’ll always replace the direct interaction with a physician or nurse practitioner. In some cases, I think that’s going to be because of the choice of the patient,” he said.
One area that both Mathisen and Mueller say was a challenge throughout the pandemic is staffing. That became significant as the cost of temporary medical staff skyrocketed over the past year.
“At Memorial, we’ve done fairly well overall, though we do have more (travel nurses and doctors) than we had during the pandemic and especially pre-pandemic,” Mathisen said.
Mueller said temporary workers have always been part of hospitals, but three things are making staffing more of a challenge: the retirement of baby boomers, the early retirement of health-care workers due to the pandemic, and people leaving the profession because their home circumstances, such as child care.
These factors led to a huge shortage of health-care workers, Mueller said, “and as we saw last fall, an almost quintupling on the cost of contract labor.”
With that incentive, some medical professionals left permanent work to become temps.
Mueller said, “Sometimes, traveling nurses can make one and a half times what they may have historically made doing it full-time.”
“All of those things culminated all at once to make hiring and retaining full-time staff a much, much greater challenge,” he said.
MaineHealth is addressing that by “growing its own” medical staff through training programs like the collaboration between Memorial and White Mountains Community College to train medical assistants, and Maine Medical’s collaboration with Tufts University School of Medicine.
Also, Mueller said, it will be important for MaineHealth to continue to develop a culture “to ensure that once we bring people into the organization, they really feel like it’s a wonderful place to work to stay with us long-term.”
Mueller addressed the recent dispute with the health insurance provider Anthem over coverage of patients and payments to MaineHealth providers for services.
MaineHealth announced this spring it would no longer keep Anthem as an in-network insurer for Maine Medical Center, claiming the company had not paid its bills and denied many services that should have been covered.
But in mid-August, the two companies reached an agreement that will keep Maine Med in Anthem’s system for at least the next two years.
“We feel like we’re in a good place with them, and we hope to continue to build a relationship,” Mueller said.
“I think that both organizations learned a lot through the process. And I think we’re capable of having honest, direct conversations that I hope will prevent anything like this again.”
Mueller lives in Cumberland, Maine, with his wife, Courtney. They have three adult children, two of whom are still in college. He likes to spend his spare time with family and exploring New England.
