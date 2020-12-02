OSSIPEE — Wayne Grenier and Jonathan Rivers of the Indian Mound Golf Course recently donated $5,000 to the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center in Conway.
The money was raised by participating golfers, socially distanced, during a one-day event that included a cookout, sports memorabilia sale and a display of Vince Lombardi trophies.
Grenier, a trustee at the MWV Adult Day Center, organized the event for the second year in a row.
The gift will benefit the center’s Family Relief Fund, providing financial support to guests with memory and dementia challenges.
Ruka said, “I am so pleased and very grateful for the support from this enjoyable event.”
The Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center helps people experiencing memory loss by providing them with joy, care and therapeutic services and peace of mind and respite for their caregivers.
For more information, go to mwvadultdaycenter.org or call (603) 356-4980.
