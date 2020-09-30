CONWAY — Carolyn Brown has worn many hats in her career. A native of Moultonborough, she says she rode horses for a while, waited tables, went back to school to be a nurse, then went back to school again to be a nurse practitioner. Her experiences in the emergency room, as a school nurse, and in family practice will serve her well in her new position with Memorial Hospital’s Mt. Washington Valley Rural Health Care practice.
“We are so very happy to have Carolyn Brown join us at memorial,” says Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Dunn. “Our patients will benefit from her diverse background and unique path to becoming a health-care provider.”
According to the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, a nurse practitioner “assesses patients, orders and interprets diagnostic tests, makes diagnoses and initiates and manage treatment plans — including prescribing medications.” They are a vital link in patient care working independently and often collaborating with physicians.
Having several family members in health care fields may have influenced Brown’s second career in health care, she also noted several reasons why she returned to school. “I like medicine, wanted to be useful, and wanted to make a difference in people’s lives.”
After earning her registered nurse degree through New Hampshire Technical Institute, Brown worked in the emergency department at LRG health care and served as the school nurse at Moultonborough Academy. In 2010, Brown spent two weeks in Haiti serving as a medical volunteer after an earthquake struck the island nation. Inspired by that experience, she says, “when I returned I signed up for nurse practitioner school.”
As a nurse practitioner Brown chose to focus on family practice because she is able to develop relationships with patients. “In the ER you get one chance to fix people and often never find out what happened to them. In family practice you get to follow a patient. You get to watch kids grow up, you know their history so you can help them in the best possible way.”
She adds, “If you’re lucky, you get to have a patient for their lifespan and make sure they have a good end.”
To schedule an appointment with any Mt. Washington Valley Rural Health Care provider, call (603) 356-5472. Current practice patients can also request an appointment by visiting mychart.mainehealth.org.
Memorial Hospital is a not-for-profit 25-bed Critical Access Hospital located in North Conway, NH, and is a member of the MaineHealth family. Its hospital services include a 24-hour emergency department, surgery center, clinical laboratory, heart health and wellness programs, imaging services, cardiopulmonary care, family birthing center, oncology, chemotherapy and infusion services. Practices include primary care and family medicine, diabetes care, behavioral health, women’s health, podiatry, orthopedics and physical therapy.
Additional Memorial facilities include The Merriman House nursing home and Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center providing senior care services in a comfortable, home-like setting.
For more information, memorialhospitalnh.org or call (603) 356-5461.
