CONWAY — With testing demand declining and community options increasing, Memorial Hospital is reducing hours in its public drive-thru COVID-19 Testing Center.
Beginning Monday, April 18, COVID-19 testing hours will be 8 a.m.-noon, seven days a week. In addition, the testing center, which is located outside the entrance to the emergency department. will be closed on Sunday, April 17 (Easter Sunday).
“We’ve seen a drop in testing demand since mid-January,” says Will Owen, RN, Memorial’s Emergency Management and Clinical Education Manager.
He adds, “Reducing hours does not leave a testing gap in the community. There are many more options for testing through pharmacies, other health-care providers, and tests delivered by mail by the state and federal governments.”
Memorial administers the PCR test for COVID-19, a laboratory-based test where a mucous sample from the patient is tested for the virus and returned within 24-72 hours depending on lab volume.
Home test kits received through the mail or purchased at a retail location use a different method but have become much more accurate.
Memorial recently advised that a PCR test is not needed to confirm results from an FDA-approved home test kit.
“If an individual believes they may have COVID and requires a test, we continue to recommend they take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the disease,” Owen said. “We recommend they get tested, and this can be done with a home test, calling our testing center or any other available option. If the result is positive and you are concerned because of an existing medical condition or any other reason, we recommend you contact your primary care provider for further guidance and potential treatment.”
“We’ve come a long way from the early days of COVID-19 and COVID-19 testing,” Owen adds. “Testing options and reliability have also improved. This is a good time for some of our team to step back and return to their usual hospital responsibilities. But, like before, we can scale back up if needed.”
Last month, Memorial transitioned its vaccine operations from a standalone clinic in North Conway to its primary care offices. Vaccines are still available to the public on Wednesdays by appointment only from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., by calling (603) 356-5472 or going to vaccine.mainehealth.org. Memorial also offers vaccines to its patients as part of a provider visit.
