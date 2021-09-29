CONWAY — Following federal approval for a COVID-19 booster vaccine for some people last week, the state Friday issued recommendations for older people and others who can receive a booster or third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Memorial Hospital started providing booster shots Wednesday at the hospital's COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the former Weather Discovery Center in North Conway Village.
The clinic will also be open on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., as well as next Tuesday, Oct. 5, and Wednesday, Oct. 6. Hospital officials are currently evaluating whether more days will need to be added.
Appointments are not required but are strongly encouraged due to the larger number of people who now qualify for a third dose of the vaccine.
Walk-ins may have a longer wait than in recent weeks.
Hospital spokesman Tim Kershner said appointments also help the hospital plan.
To schedule an appointment, to check to see if you qualify to get a booster vaccine, or for any other COVID-19 questions, call the hospital's COVID-19 vaccination and testing line at (603) 356-0673.
Before receiving the state notification, health officials at Memorial last Friday said they were preparing to provide boosters as recommended, as well as continuing their mission to give first shots of vaccines to anyone who hasn’t gotten them yet.
Memorial Hospital Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Will Owen said: “We're doing a lot behind the scenes to be ready and be able to offer the booster as soon as we possibly can once that HAN (an announcement through the state Health Alert Network) comes out.”
“I think it's important that we recognize that this booster shot is not emergent or urgent but that's from a medical perspective,” Owen said. “We recognize that to individuals, it is going to be urgent or emergent. And so we want to serve that demand of the community.”
People should not seek a booster vaccine until at least six months after their second shot of the Pfizer vaccine.
State health officials in approving the boosters said, “For public health purposes, people are still considered ‘fully vaccinated’ when they are at least 14 days beyond receipt of their second dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or 14 days beyond receipt of the single dose J&J Janssen vaccine,” and noted “All COVID-19 vaccines continue to be highly effective at preventing infection, hospitalization, and death.”
“We want to continue to make sure that we have capacity and don't let this wave of people (seeking booster shots) — how big a wave is unclear to us — overtake our ability to continue to give first doses, because that's ultimately where we need to be going is to continue to give first doses.”
The state Health Alert Network message Friday noted recent national health statistics indicate people who are not fully vaccinated are at a five-fold higher risk of infection, 10-fold higher risk of hospitalization and 11-fold higher risk of dying from COVID-19 compared to people who are fully vaccinated.
But officials have also said the vaccine’s effectiveness at preventing COVID-19 related hospitalizations may be lower among older adults and a booster shot may increase that effectiveness.
The state recommendations prioritized booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine to people in the following groups:
• People 65 years of age and older, and those residing in long-term care facilities.
• People aged 50-64 years of age with underlying medical conditions.
CDC recommendations also include boosters for people ages 18-49 who have underlying conditions and those 18-64 “who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.”
The health alert noted however that the CDC recommendation for boosters for younger people “potentially allows booster doses for a large proportion of the working adult population” and said if a vaccine administration site’s capacity is limited, the state recommends prioritizing vaccinations for those 65 and older, and 50-64 with underlying conditions, as well as anyone with moderately to severely compromised immune systems, for whom a third dose was authorized in August.
At this point, booster vaccines are approved for only the Pfizer vaccine and are only recommended after six months from the second dose of the vaccine. People who are seeking a third shot due to immune system compromise should wait 28 days from their second shot.
Recommendations for boosters for people who received Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are in the process of being submitted to the FDA for approval. Owen said, “The FDA said they will act on that as quickly as possible, but there's no given timeline.”
Owen said the other expansion of vaccines the hospital is planning for is for children under the age of 12 and that authorization may come in October.
Owen said the hospital is also talking with school officials about offering vaccine clinics at schools when the vaccine is approved for younger children but no definite plans have been made.
“In broad terms right now our plan is to continue with our vaccine clinic which will be open to all of our community,” Owen said, including people in Maine.
The hospital is also preparing to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in its primary care offices as part of regular patient visits.
“At first, that will start with if you have a scheduled appointment and you need a booster and you're there anyway you get it,” he said, “That will eventually morph into a little bit more than that. And the hope will be to that you will be able to also make an appointment for a vaccine there.”
Saco River Medical Group, Owen said, is also now offering COVID-19 vaccinations.
Owen on Friday also noted that the numbers of new cases of COVID-19 both nationally and in New Hampshire had gone down in recent days.
From a seven-day average of 476 new cases a day in New Hampshire on Sept. 16, the average dropped to 434 on Monday.
While he said he would not characterize that as a trend, he said, “There have been some slightly positive blips on the screen. So we are feeling encouraged a little bit by that, but by no means complacent, and are going to continue to watch it very closely.”
He continued, “As the weather gets colder and people move inside this thing may go right back up. We feel like we had sort of the same issue last fall.”
With regard to testing, Owen noted for the second straight week the percentage of patients testing positive for the virus at Memorial has dropped and is now at 3 percent (down from 6 percent) while the number of people getting tested has remained high at more than 400 per week.
“What's encouraging about the testing numbers, that's not only locally at Memorial, but that's also across the state and the county,” he said. “We are still in a high risk, significant risk of community transmission. We haven't let up the pedal on anything.”
