PORTLAND, Maine — MaineHealth last week altered slightly its policy with respect to how care team members return to work after a case of COVID-19, dropping a requirement for a negative antigen test following a completed quarantine period.
In North Conway, the change has eased the staffing shortages created by people being out for an extended period of time following a COVID-19 infection.
The change does not conflict with existing CDC guidance for returning health care team members to the workplace after contracting COVID-19.
MaineHealth is a not-for-profit integrated health system consisting of eight hospital systems in Maine and Memorial Hospital in North Conway. The system, which has about 22,000 employees, also includes a comprehensive behavioral health-care network, diagnostic services, home health agencies, and more than 1,500 physicians working together through the MaineHealth Medical Group.
Under contingency staffing criteria, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control allows care team members to return after five days of symptom onset as long as they feel well, are improving, and are fever-free for 24 hours without the assistance of fever-reducing medications.
On a Memorial Hospital community Zoom meeting last Friday, hospital officials reported that the adjusted CDC guidelines have helped return employees to work as soon as they are safely able to do so, and has eased the strain on hospital services.
Just three weeks ago, Memorial President Art Mathisen said, the hospital had 30 people out, “which was really pushing our limits,” particularly as it came at a time when COVID cases and hospitalizations were high. Last week, he noted that number had dropped to just three.
Kris Dascoulias, chief nursing officer at Memorial, said, “My world is mostly bed management, staffing, moving people around where they’re needed. We’ve had a lot of success lately with staff extenders using staff in other areas.”
“It’s been challenging going into our third year but I would say overall everyone is doing well and hanging in there,” she said.
Throughout the pandemic, MaineHealth has followed CDC guidance and at times maintained even stricter standards than required. Most important, care team members only return when they report feeling well enough to return.
Another of those stricter standards was to require a negative antigen test upon return in addition to the CDC criteria. However, with antigen tests in short supply and science that says the tests are not intended to screen for transmissibility, MaineHealth decided last week to end the practice.
Doug Sawyer, MD, interim chief medical officer at MaineHealth said: “We put the testing requirement in place as a way of providing additional assurance, but the reality is that the antigen test has not proven reliable in determining infectivity. These tests are great for diagnosing COVID-19, and that’s what they should be used for given the limited supply. That’s why testing is not required by the US CDC in this setting.”
In addition to the CDC quarantine requirements, MaineHealth continues to employ a range of other precautions to assure that patients and care team members have the safest possible environment at its clinics and hospitals.
These include a requirement that all care team members be fully vaccinated, universal masking for patients and staff, additional personal protective equipment in clinical settings and a daily health screen for all care team members that includes a requirement that they stay home when sick.
“Our hospitals and clinics remain among the safest possible environments when it comes to the risk of contracting COVID-19,” said Sawyer. “Consistent with our vision of ‘Working together so our communities are the healthiest in America,’ we are doing all we can to assure that we deliver safe, effective and timely care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.