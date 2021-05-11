Parents are encouraged to book an appointments following approval from the Maine CDC
PORTLAND, Maine — MaineHealth announced Tuesday that it has begun offering vaccinations for COVID-19 to children ages 12-15 following state and federal approval of inoculations for that age group.
MaineHealth is a not-for-profit integrated health system consisting of eight local hospital systems in Maine, including Maine Medical Center in Portland, swell as Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
You no longer need to be a Maine resident in order to register for vaccination at a site in Maine.
In anticipation of the approval, MaineHealth opened up registration for the vaccine to children ages 12-15 last week, and more than 2,000 pediatric patients are registered.
MaineHealth began offering appointments for those children today, and it is expected that all those who signed up will be offered an appointment this week.
MaineHealth is also offering vaccinations on walk-in basis to children 12-17 at some of its clinics, including this week at locations in Westbrook and Brunswick.
However, as eligibility expands to individuals age 12-15, parents and families are encouraged to schedule appointments in advance to avoid long wait lines and ensure vaccine is available. Only the vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech is approved for use in people under the age of 18.
All people (including non-Mainers) over the age of 12 can be registered for an appointment at vaccine.mainehealth.org, and those 18 and over can schedule their appointment directly through that site, an option that is sometimes also available for those under 18 depending on Pfizer vaccine availability.
Information about walk-in options are also available through the website, and people can also register by calling (877) 780-7545. Once registered, children under the age of 18, or their parents as appropriate, will be notified of an appointment at a clinic set up for younger patients.
MaineHealth is also working with local school districts to set up vaccine clinics in high schools and middle schools. The first of these are taking place this week in Oxford County.
MaineHealth officials say they are anxious to set up the school-based clinics soon so that second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which are given at least three weeks after the first, can be administered by the end of the school year.
For those seeking a vaccination, children under 18 will require consent from a parent or legal guardian. There are no out-of-pocket costs for getting the vaccine, but people should bring their insurance information.
Health insurance is not required, however, to receive a free vaccination.
