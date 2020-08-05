CONWAY — People living with chronic conditions can find support and encouragement through Memorial Hospital’s upcoming health series, Living Well, a chronic disease self-management program, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Living Well is a six-week program for those living with or caring for someone with chronic pain or conditions, such as arthritis, heart disease, diabetes, Parkinson’s, asthma or COPD.
These and other long-term conditions can dramatically affect a person’s lifestyle and prevent them from achieving what they want to accomplish.
The program is taught by certified leaders who also live with chronic conditions. The evidence-based program developed by Stanford University has been implemented in over 40 states with significant results.
Sessions, which are 2½ hours long, are designed to encourage mutual support and build confidence in the ability to manage one’s health and maintain an active life.
Classes will cover major topics such as nutrition, exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance, techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation and proper use of medications.
“This course is able to help people better manage their symptoms and improve their quality of life,” said Heather Phillips, community health manager at Memorial Hospital. “Upon completion of the program, participants will discover they are able to better communicate with their health professionals, family and friends. Their health professionals will benefit by providing more effective health care. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Today, many people are managing more than one chronic illness. Living Well offers help in developing the skills needed to coordinate and better manage multiple health conditions.
The program does not conflict with existing programs or treatment in which a person may be enrolled and is not disease specific.
The series begins Aug. 11 via Zoom, and continues for six weeks.
A morning and afternoon session will be offered with the next workshop start date scheduled for Sept. 28. Class size is limited to ensure an optimum experience for each participant.
Class is free to participants.
For more information or to register, call Heather Phillips at (603) 356-5461, ext. 2187, or register online at memorialhospitalnh.org/cdpain.
