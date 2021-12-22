The word “nutritarian” was coined by Dr. Joel Fuhrman, one of the participants in the annual 10-day conference sponsored by The Hippocrates Health Center called “The Real Truth About Health.”
Dr. Fuhrman wrote “Eat to Live,” “How to Disease Proof Your Child,” and other books on maintaining optimal health and quality longevity. He uses the word, “nutritarian” to mean getting optimal nutrients from food to prevent and reverse disease and live the highest quality of life.
Many renowned lifestyle doctors, (doctors who rely on plant-based whole food to reverse disease), attended the conference.
A few of my favorites were Dr. Pamela Popper, Dr. Alan Goldhamer, Dr. Michael Klaper, Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn Jr., Dr. Brain Clement, Dr. Kim Williams, and author and nutritionist extraordinaire Brenda Davis. All of them practice disease reversal and prevention using plant-based whole food nutritarian excellence.
The questions asked by Steve Shore, the moderator, were excellent, and the answers revealed the perils of the SAD — standard American diet.
The doctors on multiple panels (which can be found on YouTube) offered many success stories, helping patients avoid lifetime medications, avoid or detox from the, “pleasure trap” of multiple addictions from highly addictive “foods” like sugar, oil, salt, processed foods, meat and dairy.
Many explained how eating the right foods — vegetables, whole grains, fruits, nuts, seeds, legumes, assists the body’s miraculous healing capabilities, prevents disease and maximizes quality lifespan.
The lifespan of our small planet will also be maximized by ending the No. 1 driver of ecocide, deforestation, resource depletion and pollution, zoonotic diseases; animal-based food production (see climatehealers.org/the-science/the-facts).
Fuhrman discussed the health problems from eating animals. Here are several:
• IGF-1 intake promotes breast and prostate cancer.
• Nitrates and nitrites (nutritionfacts.org/audio/you-say-nitrates-i-say-nitrites)
• Nue5GC — an inflammatory molecule setting of inflammatory responses causing many health issues.
• Heme iron — an excess of iron is linked to many diseases (nutritionfacts.org/topics/heme-iron)
• Endotoxins — Bacteria present in guts of animals and spill out everywhere when eviscerated and on every surface of slaughterhouses are very dangerous.
• Saturated Fat.
• Trans fat.
• Cholesterol.
• TMAO (trimethylamine N-oxide) is produced by gut bacteria from choline, lecithin, and L-carnitine-rich foods (mainly fish, meat, egg, and dairy). High levels are associated with heart disease, hardening of the arteries, diabetes and colon cancer.
Dr. Michael Klaper, currently teaching medical students the first line of defense in health and healing in his program, “Moving Medicine Forward” (doctorklaper.com/moving-medicine-forward) narrows disease down to the simplest idea: “It’s the food.”
Clapper discussed how fat cells spew out the following dangers: cytokines-reactive oxygen species-lipokines that increase insulin resistance, increase estrogen production and increase angio-genesis.
According to the Tax Policy Center, America spent $1.2 trillion, in 2019, on “health care,” yet many diseases listed in the Journal of American Medical Association, increased. heart disease, diabetes, cancer, stroke, lower respiratory disease, Alzheimer’s and kidney disease rose from 2015 to 2019.
What’s wrong? It’s the food!
Statins are a $30 billion a year industry. Spending on diabetes-related medications increased from $43.9 billion to $51.5 billion from 2015 to 2016. The total cost of care for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease, in 2020 is estimated to be $305 billion.
According to the doctors in attendance at the conference, the most life-threatening diseases in America, are all the result of animal foods-based diet.
In their respective practices, they are getting people off medications, out from under the scalpel and back to optimal weight and vibrancy while (after necessary intervention such as water fasting and detoxing), still eating delicious nutrient dense, fiber-filled food.
Everyone can have access to these healers who have gone beyond treating, to reversing and preventing disease. Find out more at plantbasedtelehealth.com; wellnessforuminstitute.com; doctorklaper.com/moving-medicine-forward; rheumatoidarthritishealingnaturally.com/dr-brooke-goldner---smoothies.html; healthpromoting.com and hippocratesinst.org.
True health care is as close as the fork.
Laura Slitt is the owner of Taste of Life, Cooking With Plants for the Planet
