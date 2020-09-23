CONWAY — The New Hampshire Department of Insurance announced that rates for 2021 insurance premiums are expected to have a significant decrease from 2020. In 2020, the second lowest cost silver plan for an individual was $404.60. The cost in 2021 for the same plan is proposed at $318.95, a 21.2 percent decrease. Overall rate changes requested by insurance companies ranged from -4.5 percent to -15.37 percent.
Currently, Ambetter, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Harvard Pilgrim Health have indicated that they will offer plans for the 2021 plan year.
Although we have been informed that there will be a decrease in the cost of plans, no specific rates will be available until Nov. 1, when open enrollment begins.
People who pay the full price of their health insurance premium and do not qualify for tax credits, will see the most difference in premium prices. Those who have chosen not to purchase health insurance because they did not qualify for tax credits and could not afford the full price of the plans available may find options within their budget this year.
Most people who purchase a plan on the Health Insurance Marketplace (healthcare.gov) pay a standardized amount for health insurance with the help of tax credits, and will not see much difference in the cost of their plans.
For those who qualify, Advance Premium Tax Credits lower the actual cost of the monthly premium for Marketplace plans. The tax credit is designed to lower the cost of the second lowest cost silver plan to a standard amount based on a person’s age, household income, and household size. That tax credit can be used to lower the cost of any plan available on the Marketplace.
The only way to get an accurate premium rate for yourself and your family is to update your application during open enrollment. Open enrollment runs from Nov. 1-Dec. 15. Updating the application is relatively simple and can be done by logging into your healthcare.gov account after Nov. 1 and selecting the 2021 plan year, or by calling the Marketplace at (800) 318-2596.
Beth Dyson, the affordable health-care assister at White Mountain Community Health Center, offers free assistance with Marketplace enrollment. She will have expanded hours during open enrollment, with both in-person and virtual appointments available. Stay tuned for more details on appointment times closer to November. Beth can be reached at (603) 447-8900 or edyson@whitemountainhealth.org.
White Mountain Community Health Center is located in Conway provides comprehensive primary care to men, women and children, including dental care, a prenatal program and support services.
The health center is a non-profit working to ensure that all can access high-quality health care, regardless of ability to pay. For more information about the health center, go to whitemountainhealth.org or call (603) 447-8900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.