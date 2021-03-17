WOLFEBORO — Huggins Hospital recently welcome Jonathan Polak, MD, to Internal Medicine Associates of Wolfeboro.
Dr. Polak joins Stephen Fleet, MD; Charles Hiles, Jr., MD; Physician Assistant Brittany Horrigan, PA-C; and Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Pinard, APRN; at the practice located in the hospital’s Medical Arts Center.
Polak is board certified in internal medicine and excited to be part of the team at Huggins, which he said has a unique quality that sets it apart.
“Huggins Hospital really makes patient care No. 1,” Dr. Polak said. “Everyone here lives by it and puts patients first.”
A native of the Albany, N.Y., area, Polak has traveled to all 48 of the contiguous United States and feels he has settled in the best part of it. A very active man who admittedly can’t sit still for long, he likes New Hampshire because of the easy access to mountains, lakes and the ocean.
“Out of all of those states, I think this one is the best,” Dr. Polak said. “It has everything.”
Some medical areas of special interest for Polak are infectious disease, autoimmune disease and weight-loss medicine.
He earned a bachelor of arts in psychology and a bachelor of science in biology from the State University of New York in Albany. He earned his doctor of medicine degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada and completed his residency at East Carolina University.
When he’s not seeing patients, Polak has a lot of interests to keep him busy.
He has his own recording studio in his house, where he likes to write and produce rock music. He co-hosts a weekly podcast about dog grooming called “The Rough In” with a friend from high school. And he’s always up for a good ultramarathon, the longest of which he ran was 100 miles.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Polak, call Internal Medicine Associates of Wolfeboro at (603) 569-7588.
