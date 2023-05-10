Gibson Center talk

Jeff Maynard speaks at a previously scheduled Community Health Talk in the Glenna Mori Activity Room at the Gibson Center for Senior Services. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Gibson Center to host talk on adaptive technologies to help with hearing loss

By Janice Moon Crawford

StephanieStrong_200x260.jpg

Stephanie Strong, Au.D., a licensed audiologist who sees patients at Memorial Hospital. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.