By Sienna Kaplan-Thompson
Special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONWAY — Appointments are available for free breast and cervical cancer screenings at White Mountain Community Health Center.
People ages 21-64 who have no health insurance, or insurance that doesn’t pay for screening tests, can get free screenings such as pap smears and mammograms through the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program. To schedule an appointment, call (603) 447-8900.
The Breast and Cervical Cancer Program is a longstanding program at the health center and is a powerful prevention tool but not everyone who could benefit from the program knows about it. To learn more about this program and why it’s important, I talked to Family Nurse Practitioner Deborah Cross, APRN, and Breast and Cervical Cancer Program Coordinator Erin White.
Why are breast and cervical cancer screenings important?
Deborah Cross: I would say the biggest reason is we can catch things before they’re a big problem. If we catch it early, treatment is simpler, much less invasive, and causes fewer problems down the road. I think people sometimes say, oh, I don’t need a mammogram, I check my breasts every day, but by the time you feel something, that’s a really significant problem. Whereas if a mammogram can see things when they’re little microcalcifications, you can get in there and just get it out, and you might not even need full-on chemotherapy and that kind of thing.
It’s the same thing with cervical cancer. We’re really good at catching cervical cancer, you just have to get screened. We can catch it way before it turns into cancer. If you don’t get screened, we’re never going to catch it, and then you’re going to end up with cancer.
Erin White: From my own experience, I went to the doctor for something and she noticed a lump. I was 25 at the time, I didn’t know it was there. It was benign, but I have a huge history of breast cancer on both sides. So early detection is the key.
Have you had patients find cancer with breast and cervical cancer screenings?
Cross: Oh yeah, absolutely! I mean, the good news is, with cervical cancer if we do our screenings at the right times we’re catching things WAY before they’re cancer. The only case of cervical cancer I’ve seen is someone who never got her paps. And then she ended up having it, and it was really sad. It’s really, really preventable.
I didn’t realize you’re catching it before it’s cancer?
Cross: Yes, because you get pre-cancer cells. So usually we see that, we’ll monitor it for a while, then if it’s not going away, they can just do a simple procedure and clear them out. It’s a very, very nice screening.
How does the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program work?
Cross: It’s super easy to sign up for, you don’t need to bring in proof of income, it’s self-reported income, it’s not tons of paperwork. It’s basically made to make it really easy for people to get these screening tests.
White: You apply once a year by filling out a simple form at your appointment. As long as you meet the income guidelines, every person with breasts or a cervix should be approved. You qualify if you make less than 250 percent of the federal poverty level. You can get pap smears and HPV tests here, and mammograms at Memorial Hospital.
What if the tests find something — how do people pay for the follow-up and treatment?
White: All of the follow-up is covered by the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program as well. We give patients a card that acts as their insurance, they need to bring it when they get their mammogram and any follow-up, and it’ll get billed directly to BCCP.
If they have cancer and need more extensive treatment, most people enrolled in BCCP can be enrolled in Medicaid to cover those costs, and we can help with that. So no one should be avoiding screenings because they’re worried they won’t be able to afford treatment if they find something.
If someone using the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program is charged for something the program is supposed to cover, what should they do?
White: You shouldn’t get a bill for these services. If you do, you should bring the bills back to us, and we’ll resubmit them to the state. So just come to us and we can help with any billing problems you’re having.
White Mountain Community Health Center is located at 298 White Mountain Highway, just north of Conway Village on Route 16, and offers comprehensive primary care to men, women and children, including dental care, family planning, substance abuse treatment, and support services. The health center is a non-profit that exists to ensure that everyone in our community can access high-quality health care, regardless of ability to pay. For more information about the health center, go to whitemountainhealth.org or call (603) 447-8900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.