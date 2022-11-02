CONCORD — The Northeast Delta Dental Foundation recently awarded more than $91,000 to 12 oral health programs throughout New Hampshire, including $5,000 to the Tri-County Oral Health Care Initiative to support patients of a non-profit community dental center.

Tri-County Community Action Program, which provides services in Carroll, Coos and Grafton counties, operates a family dentistry dental center in Tamworth that offers full-service oral health care. As part of a statewide outreach to young children, Tri-County CAP Family Dentistry also operates the School Smiles program which offers in-school education and oral health screening and referrals to children in southern Carroll County.

