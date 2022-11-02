Tri-County CAP Family Dentistry, located at 448 B White Mountain Highway on the campus of the Tri-County Community Action Program Resource Center, received a grant from Northeast Delta Dental. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONCORD — The Northeast Delta Dental Foundation recently awarded more than $91,000 to 12 oral health programs throughout New Hampshire, including $5,000 to the Tri-County Oral Health Care Initiative to support patients of a non-profit community dental center.
Tri-County Community Action Program, which provides services in Carroll, Coos and Grafton counties, operates a family dentistry dental center in Tamworth that offers full-service oral health care. As part of a statewide outreach to young children, Tri-County CAP Family Dentistry also operates the School Smiles program which offers in-school education and oral health screening and referrals to children in southern Carroll County.
Tri-County CAP Family Dentistry is located at 448 B White Mountain Highway (Route 16), 0.8 miles south of Chocorua Village (Routes 16/113) on the campus of the Tri-County Community Action Program Resource Center. The program welcomes child and adult patients and accepts most major adult and family dental insurance plans, as well as New Hampshire or Maine Medicaid, and has a sliding fee scale. Call (603) 323-7645 (323-SMILE) to schedule an appointment or for more information.
The Northeast Delta Dental Foundation supports organizations and initiatives in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont that provide oral health education and dental care to uninsured and underserved communities.
In support of dental clinics and care, the foundation also provided the following grants in New Hampshire: $5,000 to the Friends of NH Drug Courts towards a dental care fund for program participants; $10,000 to Greater Seacoast Community Health for dental centers, a mobile health clinic and school-based oral health programs; $3,000 to Lakes Region Community Developers for their Adult Dental Care program; $38,300 to the Mid-State Health Center for a mobile dental van.
Grants awarded for in-school oral health programs included: $1,500 to Greater Derry Oral Health Collaborative for a preventive oral health-care program; $5,000 to Concord Dental Sealant Coalition for a school-based dental sealant program; $5,000 to the Lakes Region Partnership for Public Health for preventive dental health care and education; and $5,000 to Milford School Dental Clinic for students’ restorative care.
The foundation also awarded $1,000 to NH Children’s Trust for their Strengthening Families Summit; $5,000 to the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire for their Children’s Dental Health Month exhibit; and $7,500 to the University of New Hampshire Institute on Disability for their N.H. Leadership Series – Increasing Access to Oral Health for Disabled Individuals.
“We are grateful to these organizations for promoting good oral health through dental care and educational programs,” explained Jennifer McGrath, manager of foundation and marketing initiatives at Northeast Delta Dental. “They enable the Foundation to put into practice its belief that everyone deserves a healthy smile.”
Since 1995, the philanthropic arm of Northeast Delta Dental, the Northeast Delta Dental Foundation has supported organizations and initiatives in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont that provide oral health education and dental care to uninsured and underserved people. The mission of the foundation is to advance the importance of good oral health and its role in overall wellness, underscoring the belief that everyone deserves a healthy smile. In 2021, the Foundation donated more than $470,000 for oral health programs throughout the tri-state area.
Northeast Delta Dental administers dental benefits in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont, offering dental insurance programs for businesses and non-profits of all sizes, and individuals and families with no access to employer-sponsored dental benefits. For more information, go to nedelta.com.
