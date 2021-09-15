CONWAY — Dr. Amber McPherson, DMD, has joined the Team of Conway-based Eastern Slope Dental, located at 2967 White Mountain Highway in North Conway.
“I am thrilled to join the team at Eastern Slope Dental as an associate dentist and am beyond privileged to serve this community,” said McPherson, who grew up in Conway and is a recent graduate (May 2021) of the University of New England’s College of Dental Medicine with a doctorate in dental medicine and a certificate in Dental Public Health Leadership.
Prior to dental school, McPherson earned a bachelor of arts in biology with a minor in chemistry from Colby-Sawyer College.
After graduating and taking a year to study for the Dental Admissions Test while coaching the MWV ski team, she was approached by Dr. Allan Mulandi concerning the opportunity to serve her community.
“We were thrilled to meet and ultimately add Amber to our team,” said Eastern Slope Dental’s owner, Dr. Allan Mulandi, BDS, DMD.
“The response to our decision has been overwhelmingly positive, and we could not be happier as Amber has enabled us to deliver more care to more patients than ever before,” he said.
McPherson has four siblings and a large extended family. Ironically, her decision to practice dentistry was the result of an accident that occurred as a ski racer.
“Following two chipped front teeth, an emergency root canal and countless impressions, I received a beautiful new smile, and a strong passion to pursue a career in dentistry," McPherson said.
"My own experiences as both a patient and student dentist forged the type of provider I have become. At Eastern Slope Dental, my philosophy is simple: treat patients the way I would want to be treated. This means being transparent and empowering my patients with knowledge about their oral health and treatment options," she said.
"It means listening to patient needs and ensuring they know I am here first and foremost to care for their oral and overall health. It means providing evidenced-based, medically necessary health care backed by the most up-to-date research and technology," McPherson added.
Those interested in meeting Dr. McPherson are invited to call (603) 356-2566 or go to easternslopedental.com.
