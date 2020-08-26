Heavy cycles were preventing her from performing her work and interfering with her time spent with family.
My patient — whom we’ll call Jane Brown for the purposes of this story — is a 42-year-old mother of three who works full-time as a teacher. She came to see me to discuss her heavy and painful menstrual cycles that were disrupting her life.
We discussed her concerns and I took a careful medical history, including her family history. She shared that she has been healthy but her mother had died of breast cancer at the age of 47, and her maternal grandmother had ovarian cancer.
She heard that the endometrial ablation procedure was an available treatment for her condition and wanted to know if we could schedule one for her.
Rather than agreeing to schedule the procedure, I suggested that getting more information about her genetic make-up might inform our decision-making. We scheduled an appointment for genetic counseling and, at that visit, I reviewed her family’s history, discussed genetic causes of some cancers, the risks and benefits of testing, and the significance of positive and negative test results.
At this genetic counseling appointment, Jane had a cheek swab performed and about a month later we learned that she carries the BRCA gene, a genetic mutation that gives her, roughly, an 87 percent chance of developing breast cancer in her lifetime and a 44 percent chance of developing ovarian cancer, often a deadly disease.
Rather than have an endometrial ablation, we discussed her options and she chose instead to have her ovaries removed, an outpatient laparoscopic procedure that had her back to work in a week. By having this procedure, Jane reduced her risk of developing ovarian cancer to almost zero, decreased her risk of breast cancer by 60 percent, and stopped having her menstrual cycle due to the loss of hormone production by the ovaries.
This is one example of how awareness, and the availability of genetic testing, allowed me to provide the best possible care to one of my patients. We were able to address her health issues and provide potentially life-saving treatment.
Genetic information is also valuable to family members. Most of these genetic mutations are dominant genes, meaning that Jane’s first degree relatives (parent, siblings and children) have a 50 percent chance of being affected.
The BRCA gene is not the only cancer-causing gene that can be identified. There are over 20 genes that can be tested for, genes which can increase risk for a variety of cancers, including colon, pancreas, prostate, gastric, endometrial and skin cancers.
Being identified as a BRCA patient allowed Jane to make informed decisions about her care, with consideration for increased surveillance for cancer (Mammograms, MRI tests, ultrasounds, blood work for BRCA carriers, and other tests for individuals who have other genetic mutations), use of medications to reduce her cancer risk, as well as risk reducing surgery. Insurance coverage for this testing has improved over time and it is rare that financial issues get in the way of testing.
I am delighted to bring genetic evaluation to my new practice at Wolfeboro Women’s Health at Huggins Hospital. I am looking forward to working together with the superb primary care physicians in our community to identify patients who would benefit from this counseling and testing.
I also provide the full gamut of general gynecologic services to my patients, including contraception, routine gynecologic care, menopause-related services and transgender health care.
Debbie Mueller, MD, is a board certified obstetrician/gynecologist with over 30 years of experience. She is the proud recipient of New Hampshire Magazine’s “Top Doctor” awards for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. She and her husband are the parents of three delightful daughters, and they make their home in Durham. She is also an award winning oil painter, who exhibits her work at the Kennedy Gallery in Portsmouth, the Cassidy Gallery in Conway and at selected exhibits across the United States. For more information about Dr. Mueller, call Huggins Hospital’s Wolfeboro Women’s Health at (603) 569-7585.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.