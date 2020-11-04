Prevention and management of ocular dryness and irritation is an important consideration for long-term mask users.
Wearing a face mask is an important part of preventing the spread of COVID-19, but masks can come with some not-so-great side effects like “maskne” (mask acne) and foggy eyeglasses. Now, there’s another common side effect to have on your radar: Mask-Associated Dry Eye.
Research shows that there has been an increase in cases of eye irritation and dry eye among people who regularly wear masks, now known as Mask-Associated Dry Eye (MADE).
MADE most often affects people with pre-existing dry eye disease, older people with generally poorer quality tear film, contact lens wearers and people who work extended hours on digital screens or in air-conditioned environments, though eye doctors are seeing a marked increase in dry eye symptoms, even in patients who have never struggled with dry eye in the past.
The doctors at Conway Eye Care advise, however, that Mask-Associated Dry Eye is not a reason to avoid wearing a mask, and that there are ways to combat this condition.
“Wearing a mask responsibly, even when having to contend with dry eyes, is a critical part of overcoming the pandemic,” says Dr. Angelique Sawyer, owner of Conway Eye Care.
Dry eye is a condition caused by either poor tear production, poor tear quality, or a combination of both. With MADE, when you breathe out and your mask doesn’t have a tight fit, air can escape through the top of the mask and across the surface of your eyes. That encourages tear evaporation and can ultimately dry out your eyes. Dry eye may present with a range of symptoms, including:
• A scratchy feeling, like there’s something in your eye.
• Stinging or burning feelings in your eye.
• Red eyes.
• Sensitivity to light.
• Blurry vision.
So what can you do to alleviate MADE?
“The first step to reducing dry eye from mask-wearing is to make sure your mask fits well,” Dr. Sawyer says.
Look for a mask with a nose bridge that you can mold to your face and adjustable ear loops that can ensure a tight fit. You can also use a strip of medical tape to seal your mask across the bridge of your nose. This prevents escaping air from causing MADE and can reduce eyeglass fogging as well.
“Be sure to use the right tape for this to avoid skin irritation, and tape the mask to the cheek instead of the lower eyelid, so you don’t interfere with normal blinking,” suggests Dr. Sawyer.
Additional tactics to relieve symptoms of MADE include using lubricating eye drops a few times throughout the day. Specifically oil based lubricants can help prevent tear evaporation.
At night, you can use hot compresses on your eyes (a hot wet facecloth or microwaveable Bruder mask pressed against the eyes) for 10 minutes, which can stimulate the oil glands of the eyelids to produce better quality tears that are less likely to evaporate. With focused visual activities such as reading and computer use, we also blink less often, so it is helpful to take breaks to allow the eyes to rest, to reapply lubricating drops, and to periodically remove the mask.
Above all, talk to your eye doctor if you’re having issues with Mask-Associated Dry Eye.
“We want to emphasize the importance of mask wearing, but that doesn’t mean you have to be uncomfortable,” Dr. Sawyer says.
Dr. Angelique Sawyer is an optometrist and the owner of Conway Eye Care in North Conway and Coos Eye Care in Berlin.
