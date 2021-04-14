CONCORD — Prime Alternative Treatment Centers of New Hampshire opened a new therapeutic cannabis dispensary in Chichester last week.
It is Prime ATC’s second dispensary (the other is located in Merrimack) is the sixth one approved in the state. In Northern New Hampshire, Sanctuary ATC has dispensaries in Conway and Plymouth; the others, run by Temescal Wellness, are in Dover and Lebanon. One more Temescal dispensary is expected to open this month in Keene.
Cannabis is legal in New Hampshire only for therapeutic purposes. Qualifying individuals must be diagnosed by a medical provider with one of several qualifying medical conditions, and must apply for and be issued a valid registry ID card by the state Therapeutic Cannabis Program.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced last week it had issued a registration certificate allowing ATC to begin operations at its new dispensary location in Chichester and that the facility would open to qualifying patients and designated caregivers on April 9.
Qualifying patients who are currently registered with Prime ATC in Merrimack will be able to access both dispensary locations and will not have to register separately for the Chichester location. Patients must designate their dispensary when they are issued a card.
In 2019, the New Hampshire Legislature approved HB 335, which required the state’s Therapeutic Cannabis Program to make access and travel to ATCs easier for qualifying patients and their designated caregivers.
HB 335 enabled the establishment of an additional therapeutic cannabis dispensary in Region 2 (representing Hillsborough and Merrimack counties).
As part of HB 335, DHHS conducted a patient needs assessment, which determined that a dispensary in the Concord area would best alleviate the travel burden on therapeutic cannabis patients in Region 2.
Information on the needs assessment is included in the Therapeutic Cannabis Program 2019 Data Report, which can be found at dhhs.nh.gov/oos/tcp/documents/tcp-data-report-2019.pdf.
The Therapeutic Cannabis Program began serving patients in 2016. At the end of 2020, there were 11,161 qualifying patients and 564 designated caregivers participating in the program.
Applications for qualifying patients and designated caregivers, medical provider certifications and other important information can be downloaded from the state’s Therapeutic Cannabis Program page at dhhs.nh.gov/oos/tcp.
