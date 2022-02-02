Fundraiser for childrens hospital slated for March 13 in Manchester
LEBANON — Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD) has announced the return of the CHaD Battle of the Badges Hockey Championship.
On Sunday, March 13, 2022, first responders from across the state will skate and raise money for CHaD at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
The game is returning for its 14th edition after being canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The "Battle of the Badges" game is a faceoff between Team Police and Team Fire. Tryouts were held in September. Team Police includes full- and part-time police officers, sheriffs, marshals, state troopers, homeland security, corrections officers, campus police, instructors and dispatchers. Team Fire includes full-, part-time, call/volunteer firefighters, EMT/EMS, dispatchers, campus fire and rescue personnel, dispatchers and instructors.
Each team member undertakes a mission to personally raise at least $1,500 to support programs that CHaD families rely on every day. They begin practicing as a team on a monthly basis in November, continuing through early March. There will be at least one scrimmage between the teams in early 2022.
The players will also be paired with a CHaD ambassador, called a CHaD Buddy, to connect them to the game and its mission. These children and their families are current or former CHaD patients who have benefited from the programs supported by the game and other CHaD fundraising endeavors. Several buddies will be paired with players they have been connected to for years, with the game representing just a small part of the bonds between the players and the buddy families.
At the last game in March 2020, Fire came away with a 9-4 victory to earn its second straight win.
The event raised over $200,000 despite being closed to fans in the early days of the pandemic. In 14 years, over $2.6 million has been generated by the event through the commitment of generous sponsors, donors, attendees and players.
For additional information, go to chadhockey.org.
The Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth‐Hitchcock (CHaD) is New Hampshire's only full service, comprehensive children's hospital. Their physician expertise provides primary, specialty and tertiary care to the children of New Hampshire, Vermont and beyond. CHaD offers inpatient (hospital care) and outpatient (same-day care) services at Dartmouth‐Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Outpatient and same day surgery services are available at Dartmouth‐Hitchcock Manchester, as well as outpatient pediatric specialties at Wentworth‐Douglass Hospital in Dover. Primary care is available at Dartmouth‐Hitchcock facilities in Bedford, Concord, Keene, Lebanon, Manchester, and Nashua, N.H., and Bennington, Vt. For more information, contact (603) 650‐KIDS.
