By Janice Moon Crawford
Special to The Conway Daily Sun
Last week, I shared information from the transportation domain of the Age-Friendly Communities Committee.
Remember the five domains: transportation, community connection, health, outdoor spaces and housing. In this column, I will be addressing the health domain.
The health domain coordinator is Caleb Gilbert.
Gilbert is the Public Health Advisory Council coordinator for the Carroll County Coalition for Public Health whose mission is to promote, protect and improve the health and well-being of communities within Carroll County through the proactive, coordinated and comprehensive delivery of essential public health services.
The goals of this committee are to:
• Partner with local health-care providers to promote physical wellness as a tool to manage chronic physical and mental health conditions.
• Utilize AARP Drive Safe to empower families to address driving concerns in an effective manner. Learn more at aarp.org/auto/driver-safety.
• Partner with Memorial Hospital, the Adult Day Center, Visiting Nurses and Gibson Center to offer dementia capable trainings and to promote resources to ensure safe housing for older adults in the Mount Washington Valley.
I am going to share information about the Medicare Medical Wellness visit that those on Medicare can take advantage of voluntarily and free of charge. The wellness visit is intended to keep you in touch with your heath-care provider and ensure that your doctor can help you with preventive care planning. Learn more at medicare.gov/coverage/yearly-wellness-visits.
My appointment was on a Sunday morning at Memorial Hospital’s primary care office. That’s right, you can make a Saturday or Sunday appointment, and I highly recommend it. Plenty of parking and unhurried health-care providers.
The first thing I was asked to do was fill out a four-page questionnaire asking all kinds of questions about food insecurity, feeling depressed, experiencing abuse, having mobility issues, etc. I asked my provider why all the questions and she shared that it prompts the patient to share things that might not necessarily be covered and allows for the provider to share resources.
Makes a lot of sense as many of us might not be willing to share these intimate aspects of our lives without some kind of prompt. Frankly, why be hungry, cold, falling, abused, depressed, etc. when there are ways of combatting these unpleasant aspects of life if we would just talk about them with people who want to help?
Not fully grasping that the Medicare Medical Wellness appointment was limited in scope, I started asking health-related issues not covered. I was nicely told that this wasn’t covered under a Medicare Medical Wellness appointment and would be charged differently.
No problem; I was just happy to have the undivided attention of my provider for 90 minutes. It was a true revelation in how important it is to be your own health advocate, learn about and then use “My Chart” and write a list of questions for your visit.
If you are hard of hearing or have a short attention span take a loved one in with you so you don’t miss anything.
“My Chart” provides an online way for patients to access lab results, hear from your provider about said lab results or other issues, etc. I am registered, actually wrote my password and user name down so I could get into “My Chart” but haven’t made it a part of my health protocol. I will now.
During that Sunday appointment I found out that my provider had indicated an increase in a medication after reviewing my lab work three months ago, and I never followed through because I never went into “My Chart.” You bet I will make a more concerted effort to make that a part of my life. Imagine how frustrated our providers are when they find out we haven’t followed up on their care. Register for your chart at mychart.mainehealth.org or call (855) 255-2300 for help.
The one question I forgot to ask was if Memorial Hospital was going to adopt the Age Friendly Health System that I had read Maine Health had recently adopted?
The Age Friendly Health System was developed by the John A. Hartford Foundation and the Institute for Health Care Improvement and follows an essential set of evidence-based practices in a framework known as the 4MS: What Matters, Medication, Mentation and Mobility.
The one that caught my attention was “What Matters.” Knowing and aligning care with each older adult’s specific health-care goals and care preferences, including but not limited to end of life care and across settings of care. WOW, you mean I really am in charge of my health? Hmmmm! I better understand it so if I don’t want a procedure or a medication I can say so and my provider will feel confident I am basing my decision on “What Matters” to me not ignorance.
Since I forgot to ask, I called Susan Ruka, Ph.D., manager for community health at Memorial Hospital, grant manager for the Dementia Capable Community Grant and newly appointed chair of the New Hampshire Commission on Aging. Learn more about the commission at nhcoa.nh.gov. Ruka can be reached at (603)356-0634 or susan.ruka@mainehealth.org.
Ruka confirmed that Memorial Hospital’s goals of care include a thoughtful processing of decisions and that the MaineHealth adoption of the 4M’s age friendly system are being considered for training and implementation. Learn more at youtube.com/watch?v=E2rUnWNjG54
The implementation of the Support Dementia Capable Community Grant hopes to decrease fear and stigmas associated with dementia while providing supports and services such as the Mount Washington Valley Day Center and community education.
