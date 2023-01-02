CHOCORUA — The beauty of snow is that it provides us with a natural canvas where we can see the pattern of animal tracks, other signs of animal activity, and read a story about the forest in winter.
On Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (storm date Saturday, Jan. 28), join Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Debra Marnich for a winter wander at the Bowditch Runnells State Forest off Route 16 north of Chocorua Lake to observe and learn about wildlife in winter, adaptations for survival, and the tracks they leave behind.
A diversity of animals are active during the winter months, busy finding food and staying warm.
They leave behind patterns in the snow that tell stories about their movements and what they need to survive. What do they eat, where do they find shelter, who eats them? You’ll be amazed by what you can read in the snow and learn about our wild neighbors. Who walks in a straight line and who waddles? Who has four toes and who has five? Do the tracks lead to a tree or a hole in the ground? What clues might tell you what animal left the signs?
Marnich holds a bachelor of science in zoology and a master of science in forestry.
Her major interests and professional focus areas include combining wildlife and forestry practices to manage for both sound silvicultural and optimum wildlife habitat, creating early successional and bird nesting habitat, pollinator habitat creation, promoting small diverse farms local food production/agriculture, promoting land conservation and protection, environmental education, and integrating all resources concerns to create a balanced conservation system.
The Bowditch Runnells State Forest is owned by the State of New Hampshire, and surrounding private properties are restricted by Chocorua Lake Conservancy covenants.
The forest is on the east and west sides of Route 16 north of the lake and south of Scott Road.
The group will explore the woods on the west side and down along the Chocorua River and its tributaries. Organizers anticipate people could see signs of otter or fishers, some deer tracks mingled with fox or coyote, hares, mice and squirrels, and perhaps a bobcat?
Parking is on the west side of the highway just south of the Bowditch Runnells sign, where the right of way has been plowed wider.
The group won’t be on a trail so people should be prepared for some wandering over rolling land.
Snowshoes may be recommended depending on snow cover. People are asked to wear good sturdy winter footwear, dress in layers for the cold temperatures, bring water and a snack if you’d like.
Families are welcome with supervised kids ages 6 and up.
The program is free; the Chocorua Lake Conservancy welcomes donations in support of its work. Register in advance at bit.ly/CLC012123. This will enable the conservancy to plan for the event and let people know of changes to the schedule. Go to chocorualake.org, Facebook and Instagram for updated information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.