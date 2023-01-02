moose bed with scat-lflaccus.JPG

A moose bed is seen in the snow, with a glove in the foreground for scale. Learn more about signs at the Chocorua Lake Conservancy program Jan. 21. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CHOCORUA — The beauty of snow is that it provides us with a natural canvas where we can see the pattern of animal tracks, other signs of animal activity, and read a story about the forest in winter.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (storm date Saturday, Jan. 28), join Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Debra Marnich for a winter wander at the Bowditch Runnells State Forest off Route 16 north of Chocorua Lake to observe and learn about wildlife in winter, adaptations for survival, and the tracks they leave behind.

