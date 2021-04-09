TAMWORTH — They say, “It takes a village to raise a child.” But what about money for trail maintenance equipment?
The Tamworth Outing Club is reaching out to the community through a GoFundMe campaign in order to purchase new equipment for the maintenance of its 5-mile ski and snowshoe network and a 12-mile trail used for the sled dog races held on and around Chocorua Lake.
The TOC is a volunteer-run non-profit in operation since 1935 and seeks to give people opportunities to participate in affordable and inclusive activities, according to board member Amy Berrier.
Those activities include a junior ski program, one of the oldest contra dances in the state and the upkeep of free public trails.
“We're always trying to engage people in activities that get people outside, not necessarily going hiking and that kind of outside, but just activities that get families and anybody who's interested engaged and just doing things with other people,” Berrier said of the club’s mission.
She noted that the TOC has continued to run many of the same programs since its beginnings, but it improves and adds on to its programs to keep pace with the community’s needs and interests.
While the pandemic has changed the nature of what the TOC is able to do in some aspects, Berrier said it gave the non-profit the opportunity to focus on the grooming of the ski and sled dog race trail network.
For the past few years, the TOC has been solely responsible for the maintenance of the ski and snowshoe trails at Ferncroft in Wonalancet, as well as the trails around Chocorua Lake used for the annual sled dog races, with three volunteers taking the lead on these grooming duties.
However, the club has been using the same equipment since 1999, just a snowmobile with a 4r-foot drag groomer attached to the back. According to Berrier, these volunteers noted how this set-up was old, inefficient in terms of time and quality and required frequent repairs.
As the pandemic paused many other activities and discussions came to light about the inadequacies of the current grooming equipment, the TOC began exploring the option of purchasing new equipment.
“Depending on how long we're going through this time when we can't be gathering close together, having a network of maintained ski trails for now, and in the future, is a good thing,” Berrier said in a phone interview.
The path to new equipment began with the Tamworth Foundation, a local organization that helps fund projects to enhance the community, which gave the TOC a significant grant to pay for a large portion of the around $36,000 total cost. Additionally, an anonymous Tamworth resident contributed another $5,000 to the cause. However, the TOC still needed around $10,000 to purchase the equipment.
That’s where Alex Moot came in.
Moot, although not directly affiliated with the TOC, knows many of the volunteers involved, enjoys watching the sled dog races, and has used the trails often over the years while at his second home in Chocorua.
When he heard about the club’s quest for new equipment, he offered to start a GoFundMe campaign so anyone could donate to raise the rest of the funds needed.
“I think some people are burning out from all the problems they've been having with a groomer,” said Moot, who is also the president of the Chocorua Lake Conservancy.
“So I just wanted to help reach out into the Chocorua community that I'm part of, and also other parts of Tamworth, just as someone who uses the trails and appreciates all they do," he said. "All the people are wonderful.”
Moot posted the GoFundMe campaign on March 30, with a starting donation of $1,000 from himself and his wife.
As of Thursday morning, 47 people have donated to the fundraiser to bring the current total $7,435. According to Moot, there is a “mixture” of donations, ranging from $25 to $1,000 and coming from year-round residents as well as seasonal visitors and second-home owners. One donor even offered up his barn for them to store the new equipment.
Both Moot and Berrier lauded the community support and recognition the TOC has received.
“Sometimes I don't think that everybody understands who runs any given program. .And if you aren't paying attention, you wouldn't really know who's doing the behind the scenes work. I think that's the case with the ski trails to a certain extent,” Berrier noted.
“But by Alex doing this GoFundMe, I think he brought attention to what we do, and people appreciate that. It's always good to raise awareness of community groups. Especially with people struggling in various ways right now, it's nice to know what's available for free in your community," she said.
Moot added: “I’m just thrilled to help them if I can. The club has been around for 80 something years, and they're pretty quiet, and they don't toot their own horn very often. I think they should be more celebrated and supported by a broader swath of the community.”
The outing club is looking to purchase a Utility Task Vehicle, which is much more powerful, speeds up grooming time, works better on steep inclines and has a larger drag to smooth out snow and set ski tracks.
Also, the UTV can have treads or wheels for year-round trail maintenance.
The TOC has been working with local landowners and the U.S. Forest Service to potentially expand the ski trail network with the new equipment.
While there’s no specific deadline for raising the money, Berrier and Moot both emphasized that the sooner the TOC can purchase the equipment, the better. As with many other large appliances and heavy-duty equipment, they expect a backlog when ordering the UTV because of the pandemic, and Berrier said they want to be sure to have it before the time for winter maintenance rolls around.
“We’re looking ahead; we’re trying to be forward thinking,” Berrier said. “And we're big into that, just making it easy for people to do fun things outside with their family with their friends.”
To learn more about the GoFundMe campaign or to donate, go to gofundme.com/f/toc-needs-a-new-groomer.
For more on the Tamworth Outing Club, go to tamworthoutingclub.org.
