POLAND SPRING, Maine — Fourteen Maine high school seniors each now have $1,000 more towards their college educations after Poland Spring Brand 100 percent Natural Spring Water, part of BlueTriton Brands, awarded its annual Good Science Scholarships. These seniors aspire to pursue post-secondary education in the fields of engineering, biology and forestry.
“The Class of 2021 has faced so many challenges over the past year,” said Heather Printup, Community Relations Manager for Poland Spring. “We are proud to make a positive impact in our local communities and help to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards by supporting educational programs such as Poland Spring Good Science Scholarships in area communities.”
Poland Spring has awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships since 2007. These students applied for the scholarships by writing essays highlighting what environmental stewardship means to them.
Applications were reviewed and awarded by a Poland Spring Selection Committee.
This year’s scholarship recipients are as follows:
Poland Regional High School: Collin Carrier and Tyler Hatch
Gray-New Gloucester High School: William Maines, Amelia Cobb, Keagan Brooks, Autumn Ouellette, Mt. Abram High School, Cade Tooker
Bonny Eagle High School: Joseph Skvorak, Jacob Humphrey, John Abel Sullivan, Nicole Norman, Benjamin Tibbetts
Fryeburg Academy High School: Berke Sabaz and Armel Meloji.
Established in 1845, Poland Spring Brand 100 percent Natural Spring Water has invested in Maine and created jobs using an abundant, renewable resource. The brand, part of BlueTriton Brands, operates three Maine bottling plants in Poland, Hollis, and Kingfield.
Additionally, Poland Spring maintains spring sources in Fryeburg, Dallas Plantation, Poland, Pierce Pond Township, Kingfield, Denmark, Hollis, Lincoln, and Rumford, Maine.
Poland Spring also employs over 800 full-time and seasonal workers across the state, contributing nearly $49 million to the economy in annual payroll; Spends over $135 million annually on goods and services from other Maine employers.; and Invested over $11 million in community giving since 2000 to support schools, local non-profits, fire and rescue teams, environmental conservation, and many other local and statewide causes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.