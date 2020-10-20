CONWAY — The New Hampshire Food Bank is slated to conduct a drive-thru mobile food pantry in Conway Oct. 22 from 1-3 p.m. at the Ham Ice Arena at 87 West Main St.
“The Food Bank called and asked if they could use the parking lot at the Ham on Thursday and we said, sure,” said Dave “Woody” Woodbury, manager of the currently temporarily closed Ham Arena, with Woodbury noting that he expects further guidance on reopening guidelines from Gov. Chris Sununu’s office by the end of the week with a possible Oct. 29 reopening.
A program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Food Bank is currently in the midst of a five-week series in which it is hosting three mobile food pantries each week in response to the challenges facing residents as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The New Hampshire Food Bank estimates that an additional 71,000 people are now food insecure in New Hampshire — meaning now one in seven New Hampshire residents do not know from where their next meal is coming.
In addition to Conway, the New Hampshire Food Bank this week visited Errol this past Tuesday and will next travel to the Dover Ice Arena at 110 Portland Ave. on Friday from 1-3 p.m.
The New Hampshire Food Bank has been working to relieve hunger in the Granite State since 1984.
While the New Hampshire Food Bank does not generally receive federal or state funding for food distribution, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire Food Bank is receiving one-time funding through the recent federal CARES Act.
In 2019, as the state’s only food bank, the New Hampshire Food Bank procured and distributed more than 14.2 million pounds of food to people in need through more than 400 non-profit registered agencies.
Agencies include food pantries, neighborhood centers, low-income housing sites, senior nutrition centers, family crisis centers, hospices, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, after school programs and day- care centers.
For more information about the New Hampshire Food Bank, visit nhfoodbank.org. Find them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.
