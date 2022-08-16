GLEN — On Saturday, July 30, the MWV Pickleball Bocce Group hosted its second annual Jen’s Friends Tournament at Christmas Mountain Resort in Glen. More than 70 enthusiastic members and member guests participated on the pickleball and bocce courts.
This year’s tournament raised $4,570 for Jen’s Friends, topping last year’s total of $3,000.
Jen’s Friends is a valley-based 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides thousands of dollars of support every year to area cancer patients in need.
The organization focuses on providing the practical assistance that health insurance doesn’t, such as gas cards for getting to treatment sessions and doctor’s appointments.
Helping with rent, utilities, and groceries due to income loss during cancer treatment is another example of support Jen’s Friends may provide.
The MWV Pickleball Bocce Group is a valley-based 501(c)(7) social group in its sixth year of operation. Bob Ference of Jackson is the president, assisted by board members Darlene Ference, Stan Kaubris, Carol Ludington, Diane Ryan, and Tony Simone.
The group is membership based; individual members may choose to play pickleball, bocce or both.
Both activities are played on outdoor courts at Christmas Mountain from May through late October. For more information, email the group at mwvpickleballboccegroup@gmail.com.
