bocce

From left: Malcolm Badger, Sara Holtby, Bob Ference and Tony Simone are seen at the July 30 benefit tournament in Glen. (COURTESY PHOTO)

GLEN — On Saturday, July 30, the MWV Pickleball Bocce Group hosted its second annual Jen’s Friends Tournament at Christmas Mountain Resort in Glen. More than 70 enthusiastic members and member guests participated on the pickleball and bocce courts.

This year’s tournament raised $4,570 for Jen’s Friends, topping last year’s total of $3,000.

