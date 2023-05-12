CONWAY — Sunday is Mother's Day, and of course that makes me think about my mom, who passed away at age 83 in 2002.
I could write a book about my mom — about her courage, her fortitude, her indomitable spirit and most of all, her sense of humor. Maybe someday, I will, but for now, this week’s assignment is to write a story for this Mother’s Day edition.
As I do so, I not only keep in mind Bobbie Ellen Long Eastman (1919-2002), but also the ladies here in the valley whom I am grateful to have as second, third and fourth moms: Tess Mulkern of the Shannon Door, Gail Paine and Gail Currier.
I thank them for their kindness to me and for keeping alive that link.
So, one may ask, how did the tradition of Mother’s Day come about? My quest for the answer to this question led me to History.com, which provided the following information:
A precursor to the official holiday came from the abolitionist and suffragette Julia Ward Howe. In 1870, Howe wrote the “Mother’s Day Proclamation,” a call to action that asked mothers to unite in promoting world peace. In 1873, Howe campaigned for a “Mother’s Peace Day” to be celebrated every June 2.
The duo of Mary Towles Sassen and Frank Hering, meanwhile, both worked to organize a Mothers’ Day in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Some have even called Hering “the father of Mothers’ Day.”
The official Mother’s Day celebration harks back to the 1900s as a result of the efforts of Anna Jarvis of West Virginia, daughter of Ann Reeves Jarvis. Following her mother’s 1905 death, Jarvis conceived of Mother’s Day as a way of honoring the sacrifices mothers made for their children.
Gaining financial backing from Philadelphia department store owner John Wanamaker, in May 1908, she organized the first official Mother’s Day celebration at a Methodist church in Grafton, W. Va. That same day also saw thousands of people attend a Mother’s Day event at one of Wanamaker’s retail stores in Philadelphia.
Following the success of her first Mother’s Day, Jarvis — who remained unmarried and childless her whole life — resolved to see her holiday added to the national calendar.
Arguing that American holidays were biased toward male achievements, she started a massive letter writing campaign to newspapers and prominent politicians urging the adoption of a special day honoring motherhood.
By 1912, many states, towns and churches had adopted Mother’s Day as an annual holiday, and Jarvis had established the Mother’s Day International Association to help promote her cause.
Her persistence paid off in 1914 when President Woodrow Wilson signed a measure officially establishing the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.
While Jarvis had initially worked with the floral industry to help raise Mother’s Day’s profile, by 1920, she had become disgusted with how the holiday had been commercialized. She denounced the transformation and urged people to stop buying Mother’s Day flowers, cards and candies.
Jarvis eventually resorted to an open campaign against Mother’s Day profiteers, speaking out against confectioners, florists and even charities. She also launched countless lawsuits against groups that had used the name “Mother’s Day,” eventually spending most of her personal wealth in legal fees. By the time of her death in 1948, Jarvis had disowned the holiday altogether, and even actively lobbied the government to see it removed from the American calendar.
While versions of Mother’s Day are celebrated worldwide, traditions vary depending on the country. In Thailand, for example, Mother’s Day is always celebrated in August on the birthday of the current queen, Sirikit.
Another alternate observance of Mother’s Day can be found in Ethiopia, where families gather each fall to sing songs and eat a large feast as part of Antrosht, a multi-day celebration honoring motherhood.
In the United States, Mother’s Day continues to be celebrated by presenting mothers and other women with gifts and flowers, and it has become one of the biggest holidays for consumer spending. Families also celebrate by giving mothers a day off from activities like cooking or other household chores.
At times, Mother’s Day has also been a date for launching political or feminist causes. In 1968 Coretta Scott King, wife of Martin Luther King Jr., used Mother’s Day to host a march in support of underprivileged women and children. In the 1970s women’s groups also used the holiday as a time to highlight the need for equal rights and access to childcare.
So, think of all that history when you take some flowers to your Mom this weekend, take her out for brunch or dinner, or go for a ride on the Conway Scenic Railroad. Speaking for everyone, "Thank you, Mom!"
