MILAN — A snow sculpting contest is planned for this weekend in conjunction with the town of Milan’s 250th anniversary this year.
The contest will be held in the park on Main Street in the center of Milan Village, where 12 tubes of compacted snow sit waiting to be sculpted. Currently only seven teams have registered and more sculpting teams are needed.
Sculpting will take place on Saturday, Feb. 20, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and will resume on Sunday, Feb. 21, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Judging will begin after 2 p.m. and prizes awarded at 3 p.m.
The area will be open to the public 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A snack bar will be set up in the park with hot drinks, sandwiches, hot dogs and other light fare.
All sculptors and the public must wear masks at all times. Social distancing will be encouraged.
The contest is open to anyone who wants to participate.
Teams consist of one captain who must be at least 18 years old, and two team members.
Cash prizes are being offered for first, second and third place. There will also be a “People’s Choice” award.
Registrations can be made online through the Facebook page "Milan NH 250 Celebration 2021" or by sending a request for contest registration forms and rules to milannh250@gmail.com.
The town of Milan will be continuing its 250th anniversary celebrations throughout the year. Keep checking in at the Milan NH 250 Celebration 2021 Facebook page for future events.
