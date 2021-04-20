EFFINGHAM — On Thursday, citizens are encouraged to be part of Green Mountain Conservation Group's Less Plastic Initiative.
Through the special Earth Day program, they can learn what plastic is, how it’s made, and what they can do to reduce its impact on the environment and health. Participants will be able to enjoy fun crafts, participate in a contest or listen to a story by following the link: tinyurl.com/snchx7u4.
Activities this year include: a recycling game; a video about where plastics come from and its impacts; a storybook reading for youngsters of "One Plastic Bag'"; making natural deodorant with up=cycled containers; how to make "plarn," or plastic yarn; and all about the Less Plastic Challenge — how can anyone reuse single use plastics? Better yet, how can they use less plastic altogether?
GMCG has many science experiments and activities about plastic already available on its YouTube channel.
Videos demonstrate how students can make their own bioplastic, design an up-cycled T-shirt bag, make upcycled plastic planters, learn about microplastics and conduct their own "landfill in a bottle" experiment.
Teachers can also borrow award-winning films from their library to show in their classrooms, including “Bag It,” “A Plastic Ocean” and “Straws.” These educational films investigate plastics and can be followed with one of GMCG's Kahoot educational quizzes to help students process the films. Access these videos and find out more at gmcg.org/less-plastic-day-2020/.
These programs are part of GMCG’s Less Plastic Initiative, funded by the Dorr Foundation and NH Conservation Moose Plate Grant Fund to investigate and educate about the effects of plastic in our environment.
For more information, email education@gmcg.org.
