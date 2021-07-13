BRIDGTON, Maine — The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club recently announced the winners of the 21st Annual Great Bridgton Duck Race.
The first-place winner, Lauren Richardson, won $500. She is from California but has summered in Bridgton her whole life. Both her father and she mentioned how she has had Duck Race tickets every year since she was a toddler and this was her first win.
She was very excited and said that she planned to spend the money in the Bridgton area during her visit with her family. Lauren’s lucky number was 1938.
Other winning numbers and their prizes were: No. 1794, $250; and No: 776, $100.
Gifts cards were won by ticket numbers 1060, 908, 707, 689, 1701 and 1789.
If any of these numbers belongs to you, contact the Rotary Club by emailing LakeRegionRotary@gmail.com.
The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club thanks everyone who bought tickets and cheered on the ducks at Stevens Brook bridge on Sunday, July 4.
The Annual Duck Race is a Fourth of July tradition in Bridgton.
“It is one of our biggest fundraisers so it’s success is critical in helping us do our projects in the community. We always have a good time and we think everyone had fun at the event,” remarked Jessica Putnam, president of the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club since July 1, 2021.
If you would like to learn more about Rotary contact Jessica at LakeRegionRotary@gmail.com.
