CONWAY — Granite Outdoor Alliance, a coalition of New Hampshire-affiliated outdoor businesses, non-profits and passionate individuals, invites outdoor leaders and enthusiasts to the Saco River for a 6-mile paddle on Wednesday, July 20, followed by dinner, drinks and music at The Beach Camping Area in North Conway.
Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations about promoting a sustainable outdoor economy and supporting inclusive, balanced, and passionate communities that grant access to outdoor recreation.
The Saco Paddle is part of Granite Outdoor’s Rocktails & Streams summer mix and mingle event series, which kicked off with an evening of lawn games at Whaleback Mountain in June and will head to the Seacoast in August. According to Granite Outdoor founder Tyler Ray, the goal of the event series is simple: get to know industry members and talk about topics that matter while having a good time.
“Mount Washington Valley captures the essence of a vibrant, naturally enriched area where four-season outdoor recreation drives an incredible amount of concentrated business activity,” said Ray.
“When we protect access to outdoor experiences, we’re also encouraging retailers, restaurants and breweries, hotels, campgrounds, and so many more organizations to responsibly engage in the outdoor economy and create shared spaces to live, work and play.”
Hosted by Granite Outdoor member Saco Canoe Rental Co. and supported by the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Saco Paddle will feature food and beverages from local favorites, including Tuckerman Brewing, Buena Gave Agave Spirit Cocktails, Smoking Guns BBQ food truck and the Frosty Bear Ice Cream Shoppe.
The event exemplifies the symbiotic relationship between outdoor recreation and economic development, which has fueled New Hampshire’s outdoor economy and mobilized it into a powerful statewide economic engine.
One of the state’s larger industries, the outdoor economy accounts for 2.6 percent of New Hampshire’s GDP, contributes $2.2 billion to the economy, provides 26,500 jobs, and adds $1.1 billion in wages based on 2020 numbers.
Given the surge in tourism in 2021, the next round of data is expected to reflect tremendous growth in the outdoor economy that will exceed pre-pandemic levels.
Working with stakeholders to expand education and outdoor workforce training is a core pillar of Granite Outdoor.
Last month, Granite Outdoor released the first New Hampshire Outdoor Workforce Assessment Survey to provide valuable insight on the state’s current outdoor workforce and inform the development of a more robust industry-driven statewide strategic workforce plan.
The organization also launched The Pebblelist, a curated job board specific to New Hampshire’s outdoor industry. These resources, along with the Rocktails & Streams event series, are all intended to benefit employees and employers alike.
At this year’s Saco Paddle, Drew Pollak-Bruce, CPRP and Alex Belensz from the SE Group, an outdoor-oriented consulting firm specializing in planning, design, permitting and strategy, will provide an update on the New Hampshire Outdoor Inventory Project led by the state’s Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry Development.
Other attendees will include industry professionals, policymakers, non-profit leaders and outdoor enthusiasts who all share a desire to be stewards of the outdoor community and its future.
A Saco Paddle ticket secures canoe rental and accessories, ride to the drop-off sight, dinner, drinks and a raffle ticket for exclusive giveaways.
Tickets are available at graniteoutdoor.org/events and start at $50 for Granite Outdoor members and outdoor industry employees. Individual Granite Outdoor memberships are also available at a reduced rate with a ticket purchase.
For more information about the Saco Paddle, or about Granite Outdoor Alliance, go to graniteoutdoor.org or email Sam Trombley at sam@graniteoutdoor.org.
Granite Outdoor Alliance is a membership-based business alliance comprised of nearly 100 companies supporting New Hampshire’s outdoor industry, including manufacturers, retailers, hospitality, non-profits, and individuals and families.
The goal is to develop a sustainable and inclusive outdoor economy that improves recreation infrastructure, responsible stewardship, healthy communities, workforce development, and economic opportunity.
