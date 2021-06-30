FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Business Association is again offering free concerts in Bradley Park this year. Concerts were canceled in 2020 due to COVID, and everyone is long overdue for some great entertainment.
Mark your calendar for every Tuesday evening in July for some fun with family and friends. Concerts start at 7 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. Bring your chairs, blankets, picnics and relax to some great sounds on the lawn in Bradley Park. If the weather is bad, the concerts will move to the fire station next-door.
The season kicks off July 6 with our local group, The Smokehouse Boys. They combine classic modern rock, country, blues, and reggae to keep the audience tapping their feet. As an added delight, the Rotary of Fryeburg will be on hand to serve up cake and ice cream to everyone.
Come out July 13 for the unique blend of harmonies and guitar sounds of Bennett & Perkins. Back by popular demand, Kathy and Thom offer songs that are inspired by everyday lives. This year, they add the multi-talented Taylor Whiteside to create a powerhouse trio you will not want to miss.
On July 20, treat yourself to the rich harmony and compelling vocals of The Three Aces. They are steeped in a love of roots music, R&B, blues and soul, serving up songs that tell a story. An offshoot of the ever-popular Portland based band, the Delta Knights, they are sure to get your feet moving.
Finishing off the series on July 27 will be Al Hospers & The Valley Horns. Their great blend of pop and funky music with an eclectic mix of cover tunes and unique originals will keep you totally entertained from start to finish.
The Fryeburg Business Association wants to thank the Mulford Fund for their sponsorship of the concerts. Thank you also to the Rotary of Fryeburg for cake and ice cream, and to the town of Fryeburg, Fryeburg Fire Station and Bradley Park for their support.
Please be mindful of any and all COVID precautions that may be in place at the time of the concerts and continue to practice social distancing.
For more information, go to the Fryeburg Business Association website at finditinfryeburg.com. See you in the park!
