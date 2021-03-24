CONWAY — Retired Gibson Center for Senior Services nutrition director Francine “Fran” Lampidis of North Conway was honored Monday with the presentation of a podium named in her honor
She was sporting a cast on her left wrist, the result of a slip on black ice near her North Conway home earlier this winter but otherwise was the same upbeat Fran, who retired after 35 years of service in January 2019. She was succeeded by Becky Gagnon.
Lampidis became Gibson’s first nutritionist in 1984, five years after the senior center was founded.
A Farewell to Fran Day was held Jan. 11, 2019, at which 130 people attended. At that pre-COVID-19 event, Charlie Macomber, then Gibson board president, noted, “If ever there was a valley treasure, it’s you, Fran Lampidis."
Macomber noted that in over 40 years, the center had served more than 1.5 million meals, and Lampidis had a hand in most of them.
This latest tribute had long been planned to celebrate a gift in Lampidis’ honor made by Gibson Center co-founder Rev. Raymond Stineford and his wife Dr. Helen Prince, both now residents of Mineral Springs Care and Rehabilitation Center of North Conway, according ot Dr. Marianne Jackson, interim director of the Gibson Center.
“Dr. Prince and Rev. Stineford had made a very generous gift last fall in Fran’s name to the Gibson Center to purchase a podium and a new sound system. Months had gone by since last fall and we decided with the start of spring, we ought to do this to celebrate Fran on our first day of business in spring, as Fran loves spring,” said Jackson.
The sound system will be used for Sprague Dining Room events as well as outdoor Gibson functions, including craft fairs, outdoor picnics, barbecues and trips.
The new podium includes a plaque in Lampidis’ honor, reading: “35 years of service: Rev. Raymond Stineford & Dr. Helen Prince honor Fran Lampidis for her dedication to the Gibson Center for Senior Services."
A framed photograph of Lampidis will also now hang as part of the gift in the Sprague Dining Room.
“It was great to see everyone,” said Lampidis.
The Gibson Center has been closed to the public since last March but remains open for meals to go, Monday-Friday, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. with a requested donation of $3 or more.
For more information, call (603) 356-3231 or go to gibsoncenter.org.
